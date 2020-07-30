Watch now: Jake McCaw taking full advantage of playing in Kernels Collegiate League

NORMAL — A former Division I golfer at Illinois State, Sean McCaw passed along his love for the sport to his son, Jake.
Yet when given the choice on how to propel small objects a substantial distance, Jake McCaw prefers the batting cage to the driving range.
“He tried to get me into golf. I played a lot with him and my brother growing up,” Jake said. “I played a few tournaments when I was little, but I never quite got into it competitively. I played soccer in high school during that season.”
McCaw still plays golf occasionally, but his true love is baseball.
“Everybody talks about how it can ruin your (baseball) swing,” he said. “I don’t really feed too much into that. I just play and have fun.”
McCaw’s swing has been in fine form this summer. The Normal Community High School graduate and current Illinois State player has emerged as one of the top players in the Kernels Collegiate League.
First inning 🌮 from @JakeMccaw to put the Bobcats ahead early! pic.twitter.com/BIATZPS5l9— Kernels Collegiate League (@Normal_Baseball) July 24, 2020
“I did feel pretty comfortable,” said McCaw, who entered play Thursday third in the league with a .404 batting average and third with 15 RBIs for the Bobcats. “It’s really important for everybody including myself to knock some rust off again. We were off for three or four months.”
McCaw was batting .262 with two home runs and eight RBIs in 42 at-bats when COVID-19 curtailed the ISU baseball season in March.
“He was really starting to come on when the season was canceled,” said ISU coach Steve Holm. “He started to run into some balls in Florida. We started to see that swing come together.
"He spent the whole year before that sitting out. Take that much time off, you’re not going to jump right back into things and go.”
McCaw did not play in 2019 because of a stress fracture in his back.
“The doctor said you can’t do anything for six months. You can walk, but no running, no stretching,” he said. “It’s healed and all good. So now I’m back to normal.”
McCaw was set to play in the West Coast League this summer for the Victoria HarbourCats in the Canadian province of British Columbia.
“That was going to be exciting, but they canceled like everybody else,” said McCaw. “(ISU catcher) Tyson Hays went there last year and loved it. It would have been fun, but that’s all right.”
The 6-foot-3, 192-pound McCaw has three years of eligibility left with the Redbirds but was eligible for the Major League Baseball Draft for the first time in June.
Holm believes the first baseman could have been selected had MLB not whittled the draft from 40 to five rounds.
“Had it been a normal season, you weren’t sure if he’s going to make it back here or not,” said Holm. “He’s a guy scouts want to draft. He’s big, strong and left-handed. That checks a lot of boxes for people. Matching that production up with your skill set is the next step.”
After the college season was shut down in March, Bloomington-Normal baseball players found a spring outlet in K’s Academy, run by former ISU pitcher Josh Kauten.
Hitters such as McCaw stood in for at-bats against pitchers equally eager to get in work. McCaw faced Chicago Cub James Norwood and local pro hurlers Brock Stewart, Reid Birlingmair and Charlie Cerny.
“I did that four times, every other Friday,” McCaw said. “That helped a ton.”
Facing such quality competition helped McCaw transition nicely into the KCL.
“He’s hitting the ball hard everywhere on the field and consistently,” said shortstop Aidan Huggins, a McCaw teammate with the Bobcats and at ISU. “He’s not being selective necessarily with one pitch. He’s hitting everyone, hitting fastballs, hitting off speed, everything. What he’s able to do is amazing.”
Bobcats manager Jake Wegner said McCaw “plays the game the right way. He plays it hard, and he’s very humble about it.
“It’s hard to get that kid out. I just love having him on my team. He does it all. He can hit to all parts of the field. That’s why he’s dangerous. What do you throw to him?”
The lefty-hitting McCaw has shown power to the opposite field in KCL games at the Corn Crib.
“My Dad always said hit it where it’s pitched. You don’t want to grow into just a pull hitter,” McCaw said. “Pull the ball when it’s inside. But when it’s outside, take it the other way and take what you can get.
"When I get too much pull side, that’s when I struggle. It’s good to see I’m doing that and staying on the ball longer.”
Sean McCaw’s specialty may be golf, but his son has learned to listen when he talks baseball as well.
“He’s actually had some pretty good advice over the years,” Jake said with a chuckle.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!