Watch now: Jake McCaw taking full advantage of playing in Kernels Collegiate League

“He’s hitting the ball hard everywhere on the field and consistently,” said shortstop Aidan Huggins, a McCaw teammate with the Bobcats and at ISU. “He’s not being selective necessarily with one pitch. He’s hitting everyone, hitting fastballs, hitting off speed, everything. What he’s able to do is amazing.”

Bobcats manager Jake Wegner said McCaw “plays the game the right way. He plays it hard, and he’s very humble about it.

“It’s hard to get that kid out. I just love having him on my team. He does it all. He can hit to all parts of the field. That’s why he’s dangerous. What do you throw to him?”

The lefty-hitting McCaw has shown power to the opposite field in KCL games at the Corn Crib.

“My Dad always said hit it where it’s pitched. You don’t want to grow into just a pull hitter,” McCaw said. “Pull the ball when it’s inside. But when it’s outside, take it the other way and take what you can get.

"When I get too much pull side, that’s when I struggle. It’s good to see I’m doing that and staying on the ball longer.”

Sean McCaw’s specialty may be golf, but his son has learned to listen when he talks baseball as well.

“He’s actually had some pretty good advice over the years,” Jake said with a chuckle.

