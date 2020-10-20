Watch now: Joe Butler heads to outfield as Illinois State baseball fine tunes lineup

NORMAL — Joe Butler is on the move again, and Illinois State baseball coach Steve Holm believes the Redbirds are moving toward an even better lineup.
“If the season started today, Joe Butler would be our center fielder,” Holm said. “It comes down to the best nine. Putting all the pieces together puts Joe in center field. His versatility allows us to find the best overall guys we could and put them on the field.”
Butler was the third baseman in 2019 when ISU came one win shy of an NCAA Tournament Regional championship. This past spring, Butler shifted to shortstop.
The Redbirds wrapped up fall practice last week. The team had been apart since the remainder of its spring season was canceled in March because of the pandemic.
“I thought we were actually in a very good place considering the situation,” Holm said of his team’s conditioning. “For the most part, 95 percent of the guys did a heckuva job for the cards they were dealt.”
A huge factor in keeping the Redbirds moving forward was the Kernels Collegiate League. Holm said 31 of his 40 players found summer leagues to play in, with 20 competing just down the road from ISU at the Corn Crib.
“Scrambling to find positions and teams to play on was really difficult,” said the ISU coach. “To get 20-some guys with one phone call? Holy smokes, that really helps us.”
Butler shifting to center clears shortstop for Aidan Huggins with highly regarded sophomore Ryan Cermak at third base.
“Cermak has a chance to be Player of the Year in our league in a year or so. He needs to play,” Holm said. “He was one of our guys who got hurt most by not having the full season last year. Gunner (Peterson) had the same year the year before, and the next year he hits .360.”
Creighton transfer Nick Gile could step in at second base. Peterson will patrol left field.
The Redbirds have a logjam of proven hitters who will compete for at-bats at first base, right field and designated hitter.
Jordan Libman and Jeremy Gaines are primarily outfielders, Jack Butler and Ryan Hutchinson could play right or first base and Jake McCaw is a first baseman who enjoyed a productive summer in the KCL.
Jake McCaw triples to right center.
“They all have some strengths,” said Holm. “For the first time, we have the depth to play chess a little bit. If McCaw hits a big double, we can run for him.”
ISU also has two appetizing options behind the plate in catchers Hayden Jones and Tyson Hays.
“Hayden is uber talented. But at the same time he’s only played a half season of college baseball. He needs to have growing pains, but he’s going to be really good,” Holm said of the Mississippi State transfer.
“Tyson knew what he was walking into, and Hayden knew what he was walking into. Neither backed down from the challenge, and both had tremendous falls. They made each other better competing against each other.”
Hayden Jones lines single to left
Holm believes “probably the most secure spot on our roster” is Colton Johnson’s role as No. 1 starter. Johnson likely would not still be a Redbird if the MLB Draft had not been trimmed from its usual 40 rounds to five in June.
“I had thrown enough in the spring I decided to shut down for the summer. Once I didn’t go in the draft, that was best for me,” said the left-hander who throws in the mid 90s. “I felt good for the fall. We’re all real excited. We’re going to do some damage in the (Missouri) Valley.”
Other possible starters are Sean Sinisko, Jack Anderson, junior college transfer Jordan Lussier and Mason Burns, a freshman from Normal Community High School.
“We had heard in the summer Mason was 93-94 at times,” said Holm. “We were really hoping that was true. He ended up 90-95 the whole fall and added a breaking ball to his arsenal. We need to get him on the field and see what happens.”
Derek Salata will likely be called upon to close games out of the bullpen.
“He has as good of a late-inning mentality and stuff as we’ve had,” said the ISU coach. “He’s confident and he had some success last year in that same role.”
Holm has yet to hear of any pandemic-related cancellations for a spring schedule that typically begins in February. Some games, however, may get called off or postponed as a result of other conferences cutting down on non-league games.
The Redbirds had a 7-9 record in early March when the rest of the season was canceled. ISU played nationally ranked competition six times, winning twice.
