Watch now: Joe Butler heads to outfield as Illinois State baseball fine tunes lineup

ISU also has two appetizing options behind the plate in catchers Hayden Jones and Tyson Hays.

“Hayden is uber talented. But at the same time he’s only played a half season of college baseball. He needs to have growing pains, but he’s going to be really good,” Holm said of the Mississippi State transfer.

“Tyson knew what he was walking into, and Hayden knew what he was walking into. Neither backed down from the challenge, and both had tremendous falls. They made each other better competing against each other.”

Holm believes “probably the most secure spot on our roster” is Colton Johnson’s role as No. 1 starter. Johnson likely would not still be a Redbird if the MLB Draft had not been trimmed from its usual 40 rounds to five in June.

“I had thrown enough in the spring I decided to shut down for the summer. Once I didn’t go in the draft, that was best for me,” said the left-hander who throws in the mid 90s. “I felt good for the fall. We’re all real excited. We’re going to do some damage in the (Missouri) Valley.”

Other possible starters are Sean Sinisko, Jack Anderson, junior college transfer Jordan Lussier and Mason Burns, a freshman from Normal Community High School.