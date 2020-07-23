Watch now: Jordan Libman makes Mom's day with another home run

NORMAL – Jordan Libman’s fifth-inning home run Wednesday at the Corn Crib gave the Bobcats a 7-2 lead in what would be an 8-3 Kernels Collegiate League win.
The homer meant a lot more than it might seem to the man who hit it.
“That’s for my Mom (Abby) right there, another home run for my Mom,” Libman said. “I’ve hit a home run on my Mom’s birthday for four years in a row in summer ball.”
Did it for you momma! Happy birthday 😇❤️ @AbbieLib https://t.co/eZk534poYY— Jordan Libman (@Jordan_Libman) July 23, 2020
Libman knew his third trip to the plate Wednesday could be his last. He walked the first two times up.
“It’s crazy. My last at-bat I turned to Aiden Huggins and Jake McCaw and said I’m going to hit a home run for my Mom,” said Libman. “I actually did it.
"What’s funny is I’m running around the bases fist pumping not because I hit my first home run. It’s because I actually did it for my Mom. It’s a surreal feeling running around those bases.”
Libman wasn’t afraid of stepping out on a limb in his quest for four straight years.
“Before the game, I said ‘Mom, I’m going to hit another home run for you today.’ I had been in a slump,” said the Glenbrook South High School graduate. “But it’s my Mom’s birthday so if I’m going to turn it around it’s got to be tonight, plain and simple.”
And it’s not as if Libman routinely cranks long balls at Duffy Bass Field as an Illinois State outfielder.
A proven Division I hitter with a combined .295 batting average over the past two springs, Libman has just four home runs in 409 career at-bats as a Redbird.
Proving ground: While the cancellation of college leagues across the country has brought a high level of talent to the KCL, it also has provided a stiff challenge to the younger players in the league as well as those from junior college and Division III programs.
“It’s incredible. It’s a great privilege to be out here. I know a lot of guys at my school aren’t able to be playing right now,” said Hoots second baseman Sam Heaton, a Central Catholic High School product who plays at Division III John Carroll in University Heights, Ohio. “I’ve taken advantage of every day I can be out here playing baseball.”
Heaton, who had two hits and three RBIs in a 15-1 win over the CornBelters on Wednesday, could encounter pitchers from ISU, Indiana, Louisville, Charleston Southern and Murray State during the 30-game KCL schedule.
“We’re seeing guys who hit 93-94 (mph) every single night, which you don’t see a ton of at the D3 level,” Heaton said. “It’s a great experience. For me and all the other D3 guys, we come in with a chip on our shoulders because we might not get as much respect as some of the bigger name schools. But we’re out here playing the same game.”
Games and more games: As KCL teams settle into some semblance of a set lineup after three weeks of play, some players aren’t receiving a lot of at-bats or innings pitched.
Mike Brown, the unofficial league commissioner, is addressing that situation with adding afternoon games to the Wednesday through Sunday nightly schedule.
“We made the rosters large because we didn’t know what kind of shape guys were going to be in,” said Brown. “We knew early on we needed to pick up some extra games, some extra at-bats.”
With other teams also anxious for games, KCL players square off against the Peoria Merchants on Tuesdays and the DuPage Pistol Shrimp come to the Corn Crib for games every Thursday or Friday afternoon.
“Coaches every week tell us who hasn’t gotten a lot of at-bats this week, and we make sure they play in one of those games,” Brown said.
In the run up to the July 1 opening of the KCL season, players also got to step into the batter’s box against professional pitchers looking for work in James Norwood, Brock Stewart, Reid Birlingmair and Charlie Cerny.
“Guys coming out of high school got at-bats against pro guys,” said Brown. “Outside of COVID, that’s never going to happen again.”
