Watch now: Jordan Libman makes Mom's day with another home run

And it’s not as if Libman routinely cranks long balls at Duffy Bass Field as an Illinois State outfielder.

A proven Division I hitter with a combined .295 batting average over the past two springs, Libman has just four home runs in 409 career at-bats as a Redbird.

Proving ground: While the cancellation of college leagues across the country has brought a high level of talent to the KCL, it also has provided a stiff challenge to the younger players in the league as well as those from junior college and Division III programs.

“It’s incredible. It’s a great privilege to be out here. I know a lot of guys at my school aren’t able to be playing right now,” said Hoots second baseman Sam Heaton, a Central Catholic High School product who plays at Division III John Carroll in University Heights, Ohio. “I’ve taken advantage of every day I can be out here playing baseball.”

Heaton, who had two hits and three RBIs in a 15-1 win over the CornBelters on Wednesday, could encounter pitchers from ISU, Indiana, Louisville, Charleston Southern and Murray State during the 30-game KCL schedule.