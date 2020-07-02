Watch now: Mason Burns, Hoots defeat Bobcats, 10-5

NORMAL — The wait was lengthy and the return satisfying for Mason Burns.
“It’s been since October of last year,” Burns said of his last competitive game. “It feels amazing.”
Burns allowed one unearned run and no hits in 3⅔ innings Thursday as the Hoots handled the Bobcats, 10-5, in Kernels Collegiate League action at the Corn Crib.
“I was a little nervous coming out,” said Burns, a Normal Community High School graduate who will play at Illinois State in the fall. “Then we settled in and got the job done. Once you settle in on the mound and get focused, it all comes together.”
The Bobcats touched Burns for a run in the first when Austin Biehl reached on an error and later scored on the back end of a double steal.
Burns struck out five and walked two while hitting 90 and 91 mph on the scoreboard speed reading.
“It felt good coming out of the hand, coming out hot,” Burns said. “We’re excited. We’re coming together as a team and doing really well. Two wins in a row. We’re coming for that championship.”
The COVID-19 pandemic robbed Burns of his senior season at NCHS.
“It was sad, but I realized a lot of other people have worse things going on and are more effected by it,” he said. “I kept my blessings in mind and buckled down for the next time I got to play. This keeps my arm in shape for when I get to ISU.”
The Hoots seized a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first off Bobcats’ starter Ryan Rhoda.
Jeremy Gaines and Ryan Vogel were plunked with pitches and a Braedon Blackford infield single loaded the bases.
Gaines was forced home on a walk to Charlie Allison, Vogel also trotted home as Brogan O’Connor took a free pass and Blackford scored on Austin Cain’s infield single.
The Hoots batted around without hitting a ball out of the infield.
The Hoots exploded for seven fourth-inning tallies against Michael Sebby. Vogel’s double down the left-field line drove home Austin Collinson and Luke Cheng. Gaines also came around to score as the ball was bobbled in left field.
Vogel crossed the plate as Blackford grounded out before a Tyson Hays infield single restarted a rally. Allison was hit by a pitch before Cain swatted a three-run home run to left field.
The Bobcats (1-1) pushed across four unearned runs in the fifth. The first two scored on a throwing error before Jake McCaw’s crushed a no-doubt homer halfway up the berm in right field with Keaton Rice aboard.
The long ball was the second in as many nights for McCaw.
Will Dowell struck out three and walked one while pitching two scoreless innings to finish on the mound for the Hoots.
CornBelters 9, Gems 0: Blake Harseim, Jackson Nichols and Jack Gilmore combined on a four-hit shutout as the CornBelters blanked the Gems.
Harseim worked the first two innings, Nichols struck out five in three innings and Gilmore fanned three over the final two frames.
Trevor Minder's two-run single highlighted a three-run Belters' second inning. Kyle Soberano singled in Alex Steinbach in the third.
A two-run double from Lincoln Riley and Steinbach's three-run homer in the sixth were part of a five-run outburst.
May the force: Friday’s action pits the Hoots against the Gems at 5:30 p.m. with the Bobcats and CornBelters to follow on Star Wars Night.
There will be postgame fireworks.
Hot dog mania: The Corn Crib offered 10-cent hot dogs for a two-hour period Wednesday and a long line at the concession stand resulted.
CornBelters general manager Todd Kunze said his crew dished out 1,050 hot dogs to the hungry masses.
PHOTOS: Kernels Collegiate League, Day 2
