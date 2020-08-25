Watch now: McCade Brown has coming out party at the Corn Crib

NORMAL — First an injury and then a pandemic.
McCade Brown’s first two seasons at Indiana University were far from perfect, yet they were also far from complete.
What Brown and his electric right arm needed was innings. When the Kernels Collegiate League provided that, the Normal West High School graduate took off.
“I definitely would say I did,” said Brown when asked if he accomplished what he set out to do over the 30-game schedule at the Corn Crib. “My goal coming into summer was to figure out command. I felt like I was doing a better job commanding the (strike) zone for the most part.”
Brown was dominant while sharing KCL Pitcher of the Year honors with CornBelters and Indiana teammate Gabe Bierman. Brown posted a 0.93 ERA in 22⅔ innings with an astounding 50 strikeouts. He allowed a mere five hits.
McCade Brown bringing some mid 90s heat to the Corn Crib. pic.twitter.com/qh4quSm7TH— Randy Reinhardt (@Pg_Reinhardt) August 1, 2020
“A couple games were a little rough with walks,” Brown said. “But I refined those skills like I wanted. That was definitely important because I haven’t thrown a ton at Indiana the last couple years. Being able to rack up a lot of innings was really nice. I’m definitely pretty happy with that."
Brown’s mid 90s fastball and sharp breaking ball brought many scouts to the Corn Crib to watch him work and point a radar gun at his pitches. Those scouts love not only his skill but his ideal and projectable 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame.
“Being able to consistently sit in that range (of velocity) was definitely a highlight for me,” he said.
It’s easy to believe there is more in the tank with Brown’s velocity. That’s part of the reason D1baseball.com ranked Brown as the No. 39 prospect in college baseball for the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.
“I heard people were around to watch me, but at the end of the day I’ve got to focus on what I’m doing,” Brown said. “I’m there to do my job and execute pitches. I’ll handle all that stuff later on.”
CornBelters manager Dave Garcia kept a close watch on Brown’s pitch counts at the request of the Indiana coaching staff.
“He’s a special talent. The kid’s got some big games ahead of him,” Garcia said. “Oh yeah, you’re going to be hearing about McCade Brown for a long time. He’s special. He’s definitely special.
“He’s a kid you don’t have to worry about getting his work in between starts. He’s very dedicated and very responsible.”
After earning Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year honors as a senior at West, Brown had a rocky first two years at Indiana.
A lower back issue cut short his freshman season, while the pandemic derailed his sophomore campaign. Combined, Brown has 13 walks, 11 strikeouts and an inflated ERA through 6⅔ college innings.
"McCade is a plus, plus kid, an incredible talent," Indiana coach Jeff Mercer said of Brown during the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Louisville, Ky. "He's maybe the most naturally gifted thrower I've ever coached. He's certainly one of the most talented players on our roster. He's going to be a star. He's going to be terrific. "
Brown and his family hosted Bierman and a third Hoosier pitcher, David Platt, during the KCL season. Plenty of the video game “Call of Duty” was played, according to Brown.
“I really enjoyed having the guys here and spending a lot of time with them,” Brown said. “Being from in town, a lot of people I knew were coming out to watch games. A lot of other guys’ family and friends made it a really great atmosphere to play in.”
