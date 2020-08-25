Watch now: McCade Brown has coming out party at the Corn Crib

Brown’s mid 90s fastball and sharp breaking ball brought many scouts to the Corn Crib to watch him work and point a radar gun at his pitches. Those scouts love not only his skill but his ideal and projectable 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame.

“Being able to consistently sit in that range (of velocity) was definitely a highlight for me,” he said.

It’s easy to believe there is more in the tank with Brown’s velocity. That’s part of the reason D1baseball.com ranked Brown as the No. 39 prospect in college baseball for the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

“I heard people were around to watch me, but at the end of the day I’ve got to focus on what I’m doing,” Brown said. “I’m there to do my job and execute pitches. I’ll handle all that stuff later on.”

CornBelters manager Dave Garcia kept a close watch on Brown’s pitch counts at the request of the Indiana coaching staff.

“He’s a special talent. The kid’s got some big games ahead of him,” Garcia said. “Oh yeah, you’re going to be hearing about McCade Brown for a long time. He’s special. He’s definitely special.

“He’s a kid you don’t have to worry about getting his work in between starts. He’s very dedicated and very responsible.”