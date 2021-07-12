Watch now: McCade Brown selected in 3rd round of MLB Draft by Colorado

NORMAL — Normal West High School graduate McCade Brown was selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday by the Colorado Rockies.
A right-handed pitcher who plays for Indiana University, Brown was the 79th overall selection in the draft.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Brown was a second team all-Big Ten Conference selection this spring after posting a 3.39 ERA, a 5-4 record and 97 strikeouts in 61 innings for the Hoosiers.
This story will be updated
