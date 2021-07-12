 Skip to main content
Watch now: McCade Brown selected in 3rd round of MLB Draft by Colorado

Former Normal West baseball standout McCade Brown talks about people who motivated him to excel.

NORMAL — Normal West High School graduate McCade Brown was selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday by the Colorado Rockies.

A right-handed pitcher who plays for Indiana University, Brown was the 79th overall selection in the draft.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Brown was a second team all-Big Ten Conference selection this spring after posting a 3.39 ERA, a 5-4 record and 97 strikeouts in 61 innings for the Hoosiers.

This story will be updated

McCade Brown hed shot

Brown

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

