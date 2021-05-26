Watch now: Normal CornBelters back in Prospect League for 2021 season

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Penn State players are infielder Will Carpenter and outfielders Casey Finck and Billy Gerlott. Indiana’s Costa Sirounis and Alex Logusch are on the pitching staff.

“I’m excited to see Sirounis,” said Peacock. “He’s just a massive kid (6-foot-6, 230 pounds)."

Peacock expects infielders Drew Davis of Black Hawk College and Ben Hopkins of Maryville to make an impact.

“Drew Davis will get some opportunities at different positions,” Peacock said. “Ben Hopkins is a very physical kid I think will have a lot of success this summer.”

The Belters will not have their full roster initially as several college teams are still in action.

“The first couple weeks there will be a lot of moving pieces,” said Peacock. “Within a couple weeks, we should have our full team here. That will be the real representation of who we are.”

Peacock will handle his pitching staff based on conversations with each player’s pitching coach and has not decided who will start or relieve.