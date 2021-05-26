Watch now: Normal CornBelters back in Prospect League for 2021 season

NORMAL — The Normal CornBelters have moved back to the Prospect League, and Calvin Peacock is moving with them.
After the 2020 Prospect League season was canceled because of the pandemic, Peacock managed the Hoots in the upstart Kernels Collegiate League.
With normalcy elbowing its way back into summer baseball, Peacock has taken over the managerial reins for the CornBelters as the organization plays its first Prospect League game since 2019 on Thursday in a 6:35 p.m. contest against Illinois Valley at the Corn Crib.
“Everyone is really excited here to be back with the Prospect League running again,” said Peacock. “Last summer was awesome with the Kernels Collegiate League. There is a lot of excitement around here to get some other teams in and for us to hit the road and go to some of these cool stadiums and get to compete in a really exciting Prospect League.”
A former Chicago State pitcher, Peacock serves as pitching coach for Carl Sandburg College.
“Filling in the pieces down the stretch has been my responsibility,” Peacock said of his roster. “From the beginning, it’s been more about what I’m going to do with guys once they get here.”
The Belters will wear Bloomington Bobcats caps for the first week of the season in honor of former Bobcats general manager Mike Brown, who was instrumental in starting the KCL last summer and died unexpectedly on April 21.
“I had a chance to be on the Bloomington Bobcats championship team in 2019. That’s when I met Mike,” said Peacock. “He’s been awesome to me. He’s given me all these opportunities. I just want to honor him the best I can and make sure these guys are playing the way he would have wanted.”
The Belters’ roster features three players from Penn State, two from Indiana and one each from Nebraska and Northwestern as well as former Illinois State basketball player Taylor Bruninga as a pitcher.
“We have some big schools on the roster. Some of them didn’t get as much opportunity (this spring) because they were younger. They will be hungry to prove themselves,” Peacock said. “Then we have some more experienced guys in their third or fourth years. That’s what you want in a roster.”
The Penn State players are infielder Will Carpenter and outfielders Casey Finck and Billy Gerlott. Indiana’s Costa Sirounis and Alex Logusch are on the pitching staff.
“I’m excited to see Sirounis,” said Peacock. “He’s just a massive kid (6-foot-6, 230 pounds)."
Peacock expects infielders Drew Davis of Black Hawk College and Ben Hopkins of Maryville to make an impact.
“Drew Davis will get some opportunities at different positions,” Peacock said. “Ben Hopkins is a very physical kid I think will have a lot of success this summer.”
The Belters will not have their full roster initially as several college teams are still in action.
“The first couple weeks there will be a lot of moving pieces,” said Peacock. “Within a couple weeks, we should have our full team here. That will be the real representation of who we are.”
Peacock will handle his pitching staff based on conversations with each player’s pitching coach and has not decided who will start or relieve.
“The biggest thing is making sure we communicate with their coaches. I will make sure we manage these guys’ arms properly,” said the Normal manager. “This summer is not necessarily about doing whatever we can to win. It’s about keeping these guys healthy and make sure they improve and go back to their programs better than they were in the spring.”
Opening weekend promotions: The first 250 fans Thursday will receive rally towels. There will be postgame fireworks.
On Friday, there is a Frisbee giveaway for the first 250 through the gates, and the movie Monsters, Inc. will be shown on the scoreboard after the game.
The first 250 fans on Saturday will receive magnetic schedules. A band will play after the game.
