Watch now: Normal CornBelters handle Burlington

NORMAL — Nate Gorczyka pitched six strong innings and his Normal teammates provided plenty of offensive support Sunday in an 11-6 Prospect League victory at the Corn Crib.
The CornBelters' fourth straight win boosted their record to 6-3 and dropped the Bees to 6-4.
"They're doing a great job of playing together and playing clean baseball," Normal manager Calvin Peacock said. "So it's been a good week."
Gorczyka gave up two unearned runs, struck out three and walked three.
"Our starting pitching was good all week," said Peacock, "and the guys coming out of the pen have been doing their job for the most part."
Ben Hopkins had three of the Belters' 13 hits.
Brennan Orf and Avery Owusu-Asiedu drove in two runs each, and Jonathan Latham, Owuse-Asiedu, Drew Davis and Andy Bunton contributed two hits apiece.
"We're not striking out much and we're putting the ball in play," Peacock said. "I'm really happy how we're swinging it right now."
