Watch now: Normal CornBelters trounce Quincy

QUINCY — The Normal CornBelters pounded out 13 hits and got plenty of help from Quincy in a 15-5 Prospect League victory at Quincy on Sunday.

The Gems helped Normal along by issuing nine walks and committing six errors.

Jonathan Latham drove in three runs for the Belters (2-2).

Brennan Orf had three hits and scored four runs, and Billy Gerott added two RBIs.

Normal reliever Taylor Bruninga, a former Illinois State basketball player, was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts in two scoreless innings.

