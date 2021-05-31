 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Normal CornBelters trounce Quincy
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Normal CornBelters trounce Quincy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Normal CornBelters logo

The Normal CornBelters have moved back to the Prospect League for the 2021 season after competing in the Kernels Collegiate League last season.

QUINCY — The Normal CornBelters pounded out 13 hits and got plenty of help from Quincy in a 15-5 Prospect League victory at Quincy on Sunday.

The Gems helped Normal along by issuing nine walks and committing six errors.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Jonathan Latham drove in three runs for the Belters (2-2). 

Brennan Orf had three hits and scored four runs, and Billy Gerott added two RBIs.

Normal reliever Taylor Bruninga, a former Illinois State basketball player, was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts in two scoreless innings.

Former Illinois State basketball player Taylor Bruninga is pitching for the Normal CornBelters in the Prospect League this summer.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News