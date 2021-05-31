Watch now: Normal CornBelters trounce Quincy

QUINCY — The Normal CornBelters pounded out 13 hits and got plenty of help from Quincy in a 15-5 Prospect League victory at Quincy on Sunday.
The Gems helped Normal along by issuing nine walks and committing six errors.
Jonathan Latham drove in three runs for the Belters (2-2).
Brennan Orf had three hits and scored four runs, and Billy Gerott added two RBIs.
Normal reliever Taylor Bruninga, a former Illinois State basketball player, was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts in two scoreless innings.
Randy Reinhardt
Sports Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
