Watch now: Normal West grad McCade Brown awaits fate in MLB Draft

NORMAL – Earning second team all-Big Ten Conference honors didn’t sway McCade Brown’s evaluation of his third baseball season at Indiana in the least.

“I wouldn’t give it a super high grade. But I’m not super down on it,” Brown said. “Performance wise, it wasn’t great. My walk numbers were too high, and I was not able to go into the late innings very many times.”

There was, however, plenty to like about the Normal West High School graduate’s pitching while compiling a 3.39 ERA.

The right-hander allowed just 35 hits and struck out 97 in 61 innings. He did issue 43 walks, but held opponents to a .174 batting average while posting a 5-4 record for the Hoosiers.

Brown also continued to impress professional scouts with his 95 mph fastball and sharp breaking stuff. He could be selected in the top five rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft, which runs Sunday through Tuesday.

The first round will be held Sunday, rounds two through 10 on Monday and rounds 11 through 20 on Tuesday. What was formerly a 40-round draft was cut to five rounds in 2020 and boosted to 20 for this installment.

“I’ve been hearing some things here and there, but anything can happen with the draft,” said Brown of when he might be selected. “I’m staying positive and staying hopeful for where we want to be.”

Brown has been back in Bloomington-Normal the past month working with former Illinois State and minor league pitcher Josh Kauten of Ks Academy.

“I’ve been throwing bullpens, getting my mechanics back where they need to be and lifting (weights) here at home to continue to get stronger,” Brown said.

The 6-foot-6 Brown is ranked as the No. 103 draft prospect by MLB Pipeline. That would be the second pick of the fourth round. Baseball America lists Brown at No. 122.

“A lot of scouts like the projectability of my build and the stuff I’ve shown. Metrics wise, it’s pretty positive,” he said. “The area they want to see improvement on is command and to pitch later in games. There are a lot of positive things they are telling me. I’m trying to roll with those and keep going.”

Brown rocketed into the scouting picture last summer while pitching in the Kernels Collegiate League.

After injuries had limited him to a combined 6⅔ innings in his first two seasons at Indiana, Brown dominated the KCL with a 0.93 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 22⅔ innings. He was touched for a mere five hits.

“Last summer at the Corn Crib was absolutely massive for me pitching in the Kernels league and getting those innings,” said Brown. “The biggest thing was the confidence boost it gave me. Seeing the way I was able to dominate hitters for the most part was helpful and kept me positive going into my junior year here (at Indiana).”

Brown tied a school record early in the Hoosiers season with 16 strikeouts in seven no-hit innings during an 8-0 victory over Penn State.

Brown’s fastball velocity was sitting in the 94-95 mph range at the time while occasionally touching as high as 97. As the season wore on, he settled in at 91-94 while reaching 95 at times.

“The curve ball has been a big piece for me. I was working on that a lot going into last summer at the Corn Crib,” he said. “With the Hoosiers, that was my go-to, strikeout pitch. That opened the door to use my slider early in counts and not hide it for late in counts.”

A third-year sophomore this past spring, Brown has the option of returning to Indiana if the major league team that drafts him does not extend an offer to his liking.

Yet historically, if a team makes a top 10 round selection, it is willing to spend what it takes to sign the prospect.

Redbird hopefuls: ISU coach Steve Holm is hearing the most draft “chatter” about Redbird pitcher Colton Johnson and catcher Hayden Jones. Both would likely be picked in the second half of the draft.

A fifth-year senior, Johnson posted a 3-5 record and a 3.32 ERA this spring with 86 strikeouts and 24 walks in 86⅔ innings.

“What I hear consistently from scouts is he’s left-handed, he has a good arm, he can spin it and he’s won big games,” Holm said. “If you can do those things, you will always be valuable to pro baseball.”

A transfer from Mississippi State with eligibility remaining, Jones hit .230 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in his only season at ISU.

“His stock is not as high as either of us wanted at this point. I still think he’s going to go,” said Holm. “He’s left-handed with power in his swing and a catcher’s body who can really throw. A lot of teams saw him improve defensively.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

