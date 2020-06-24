Watch now: Normal West graduate McCade Brown bringing Hoosier influence to CornBelters

NORMAL — McCade Brown’s summer plans included a trip east to play baseball in the prestigious Cape Cod League.
All of a sudden, sticking close to home doesn’t sound bad at all to the Normal West High School graduate.
“I’m all for it,” said Brown, who will play for the CornBelters on Wednesday when the Kernels Collegiate League opens a 30-game schedule at the Corn Crib. “Just getting the opportunity to play in town is going to be great.”
And Brown is bringing two of his Indiana University teammates along for the ride. Fellow pitchers Gabe Bierman and David Platt also will suit up for the Belters and stay at the Brown home during the six-week season.
“I’m good buddies with both of them,” Brown said. “We’ve been hanging out the past week or so playing video games. We went fishing the other day. It’s been a fun set up.”
Temporarily adding a couple athletes to the Brown household isn’t a stretch for anybody.
McCade’s mother, Kim, played volleyball at Illinois State and is the Illinois Wesleyan head volleyball coach. Father Brian played football at ISU. Older sister Tyler was a volleyball All-American at IWU.
“We were always running around doing something with sports,” said McCade. “We’re used to throwing a baseball or football around, shooting baskets, passing the volleyball. It helped we had great neighbors and a lot of kids our age.”
Brown and Bierman were set to play for Harwich (Mass.) of the Cape Cod League, while Platt was headed to the New England Collegiate League.
When those leagues canceled their seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all three were without summer teams.
When the Kernels Collegiate League was being formed, Brown was interested.
“I was talking to my mom about our whole set up at home,” said Brown. “My sister moved out so we had an open room there. We had another room still open, too, so two guys could live here. She was about it too so I reached out to our pitching coach and Gabe and Platt got sent here.”
Bierman and Platt are grateful for the opportunity to play and a friendly place to live.
“I thought it was a great idea to come and work with Gabe and McCade and try to become better this summer,” said Platt, a freshman right-hander from Quakertown, Pa.
“It will be nice to get a couple innings in so I’m prepared for next year. Getting my breaking ball and slider more consistent would be ideal for this league.”
“Coming here with a couple guys I’m very comfortable with and for the coaching staff to fit me in means a lot,” Bierman said. “I’m excited. It’s been a great time so far.”
A 6-foot-6 right-hander, Brown was limited to 2⅔ innings in 2019 because of a back injury. He threw just four innings this spring before play was shut down.
“It was a tweak of the back. It wasn’t anything major,” said Brown. “I had to get that sorted out, but it hasn’t bugged me since so I’m all good to go.”
Brown has consistent low 90s velocity on his fastball and has touched 95 mph. His downfall has been control.
“I’ve got a lot to work on, definitely command so I can be of more use to the team,” said the 2018 Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year as a senior at West. “It doesn’t really work when you’re walking two or three an inning. I’ve got to tone in. That’s my main focus.”
Bierman, a sophomore right-hander from Jeffersonville, Ind., was 4-0 with a 3.56 ERA as a freshman for the Hoosiers. He moved into the starting rotation before play was curtailed this spring and posted a 2-1 record and 2.45 ERA in four starts. He struck out 24 in 22 innings.
Platt struck out 15 in 12⅔ innings this spring. He was 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA.
Brown will see plenty of former West teammates and Intercity rivals in the Kernels Collegiate League.
“It’s great seeing them and getting to be on the field with them one more time,” Brown said. “It’s great competition, too. It should be a fun atmosphere.”
PHOTOS: Normal West graduate and Indiana Hoosier McCade Brown
