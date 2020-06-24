Watch now: Normal West graduate McCade Brown bringing Hoosier influence to CornBelters

“We were always running around doing something with sports,” said McCade. “We’re used to throwing a baseball or football around, shooting baskets, passing the volleyball. It helped we had great neighbors and a lot of kids our age.”

Brown and Bierman were set to play for Harwich (Mass.) of the Cape Cod League, while Platt was headed to the New England Collegiate League.

When those leagues canceled their seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all three were without summer teams.

When the Kernels Collegiate League was being formed, Brown was interested.

“I was talking to my mom about our whole set up at home,” said Brown. “My sister moved out so we had an open room there. We had another room still open, too, so two guys could live here. She was about it too so I reached out to our pitching coach and Gabe and Platt got sent here.”

Bierman and Platt are grateful for the opportunity to play and a friendly place to live.

“I thought it was a great idea to come and work with Gabe and McCade and try to become better this summer,” said Platt, a freshman right-hander from Quakertown, Pa.