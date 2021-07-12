Watch now: Normal West graduate McCade Brown selected in 3rd round of MLB Draft

NORMAL — The embrace of parents Brian and Kim brought the impact of the moment home for McCade Brown on Monday.

“Hugging my parents, that’s when it was like, ‘Wow, this is happening,’” Brown said of being selected in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Colorado Rockies. “It was tears of joy, thanking them for how much they’ve done for me.”

The Normal West High School graduate and Indiana University pitcher was the 79th overall selection.

"I was definitely happy with that," Brown said. "I was being told second to the fourth and it was right there in the middle of that. I'm super excited to go to an organization like Colorado."

Brown was ranked as the draft's No. 103 prospect by MLB.com and No. 122 by Baseball America.

“It was a lot of excitement and a little bit of relief. It gets a little nerve wracking wondering when you’re going to go," he said. "When you see your name pop up, it’s just pure excitement. It still seem a little unreal.”

As his pick was announced, Brown was surrounded by family and friends during a gathering at Shirk Center where his mother is Illinois Wesleyan volleyball coach.

“I was able to share it with a great group of people,” he said. “That made it really special.”

After battling injuries his first two years at Indiana, Brown’s draft stock soared last summer with a dominant showing in the Kernels Collegiate League at the Corn Crib.

The 6-foot-6 right hander followed that up by earning second team all-Big Ten Conference honors this spring for the Hoosiers. Brown posted a 5-4 record, a 3.39 ERA and struck out 97 in 61 innings while allowing just 35 hits.

Brown had spoken with Rockies representatives several times over the past year.

“I talked to them over winter break and talked to their scout a couple times. I knew they had some pretty good interest in me,” said Brown. “Five minutes before, my advisor called and said keep an eye out for this pick. Sure enough, that pick came around and my name was called.”

Brown’s spot at No. 79 overall comes with a slot value of $780,400.

Although he has eligibility remaining at Indiana, Brown acknowledged, “I plan on signing. I’m pretty blessed with the situation.”

Gabe Bierman, Brown's teammate at Indiana, was a seventh round pick of Miami. Brown and Bierman shared Most Valuable Pitcher honors last summer in the KCL.

The draft concludes Tuesday with rounds 11 through 20.

