Watch now: Players eye championship of start up Kernels Collegiate League

ISU players dot all four rosters. Players from Illinois Wesleyan and Heartland College also are plentiful. And, athletes from all five Intercity high schools are among the participants.

“We’re all just getting back into it after having the spring taken away from us,” said Redbird catcher Tyson Hays of the Hoots. “It’s been good to get back out on the field. It’s fun to play each other. To get the win is even more fun.”

It’s common for players in the 5:30 opening game to stick around to watch the nightcap.

“There’s a lot of talking behind the scenes and everybody wants to win so it’s much more fun,” Libman said. “I’m thankful to have (Jake) McCaw, (Aidan) Huggins, Jack Anderson, (Jacob) Gilmore on my team. I come early because I like to watch my other buddies play. At the end of the day, we’re all rooting for each other because we’re all ‘Birds.”

There appears to be a similar vibe among former Intercity standouts on KCL rosters.

“Everyone kind of knows everyone in the league at this point,” Heaton said. “I’m playing against guys I’ve played against since I was 8 years old so there’s always a little rivalry in there.”

