Watch now: Playoffs in 2 leagues set for Corn Crib

NORMAL — Playoff week has arrived at the Corn Crib.

Both the Prospect League and Kernels Collegiate League will hold playoff games this week with the Normal CornBelters taking on Clinton (Iowa) to decide the Great Rivers Division championship before two games on Friday determine the KCL champion.

The CornBelters hosted Clinton on Wednesday in the regular season finale before playing the LumberKings again Thursday at 6:35 p.m. There is free admission for Thursday’s game.

The winner of that contest takes on the Prairie Land Division champion (Cape Girardeau or O’Fallon) on Saturday for the West Division crown. The best-of-three Prospect League championship series begins Monday.

Normal earned the right to host the Great Rivers title game by virtue of winning the first half with a 14-12 record. The Belters are 16-17 in the second half.

Clinton has clinched first place in the second half at 16-13. The LumberKings were 12-17 in the opening half.

Led by manager Calvin Peacock, Normal has endured typical Prospect League roster turnover over the course of the summer.

“We’ve been luckier than most teams keeping these guys around,” Peacock said. “We’ve got a really good core group that was been here since the beginning. That’s helped a ton. They know what the expectation is. It helps that process of getting guys in.”

Normal has been led by right fielder Brennan Orf and catcher Earl Niemann, who each sport .342 batting averages. Left fielder Hank Himrich checks in at .333, while center fielder Billy Gerlott is at .325 with team-high totals of 10 home runs and 44 RBIs.

Peacock will start right-hander Ben Kowalski on the mound Thursday. The right hander has a 3-2 record, a 2.45 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings.

“He’s been really strong for us all year,” Peacock said. “I’ve been treating these last few games by keeping pitch counts low so it will be all hands on deck. All (pitchers) should be available.”

KCL playoffs: The Bobcats (22-17) face the Howlers (18-21) on Friday at 5:35 p.m. in the playoff opener. The surviving team then meets the regular season champion BlueCaps (22-16) for the league championship.

Illinois State infielder Nick Gile of the Bobcats was named the KCL’s Michael Brown Most Valuable Player. Gile led the league in batting average (.478), on-base percentage (.553) and RBIs (25).

ISU’s Justin Schubert of the Howlers was picked Pitcher of the Year after registering a 3-0 record, a 1.57 ERA and striking out 56 and walking just eight in 35⅔ innings.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

