Watch now: Potent offense carrying Heartland baseball team

NORMAL — Heartland College baseball coach Chris Razo had a preseason message for his pitching staff.
“I knew we had some weapons offensively,” Razo said. “I told the pitchers from day one, just go out and give us a chance. The hitters are going to hit.”
The Hawks batsmen have lived up to the hype, pounding opponents for a .348 team batting average as Heartland enters the weekend with a 25-15 record.
Leading the onslaught of 9.05 runs per game is first baseman Riley Rundquist, who is batting .415 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs.
“Riley can do things you cannot teach. He can wake up, roll out of bed and go out and hit .350,” said Razo. “His hand-eye (coordination) is something I’ve never seen. He had a God-gifted ability to hit. He’s a big, burly guy (6-foot, 240 pounds) who goes up there and finds a (bat) barrel.”
Tyler Thierry adds the speed to Rundquist’s power. The Normal Community High School graduate is hitting .413 with a team-high 22 stolen bases.
“Tyler came back as a third-year guy, and he’s taking advantage of it,” Razo said. “He’s enjoying his time here and knows everything will play out. Somebody will get a guy who works harder than everybody else. He’s waiting for the right opportunity (at a four-year program).”
Second baseman Ryan Maher is hitting .407 and will play at Middle Tennessee State, while outfielder Bryce Hayman is at .402 and is headed to Eastern Illinois.
“Maher sets the tone in the leadoff role,” Razo said. “Hayman is extremely gritty. They both set the tone for the big guys behind them.”
Rundquist, Thierry, Maher and Hayman all have on-base percentages of .504 or better.
While the Hawks’ hitters have beaten up pitchers to the tune of an 11.35 opponent ERA, the Heartland pitchers’ ERA is 6.57.
Top two starters Luke Patzner (Indiana State recruit) and Dylan Foley both have been sidelined by injuries.
“No. 3 becomes No. 1, four becomes two and freshmen have to step up in the 3-4 role,” said Razo.
The Heartland rotation now features Reese Dutton (the back up shortstop last season), Central Catholic product Jack Gilmore, a Charleston Southern recruit, along with freshmen Connor Aten and Kieran Schmitz.
“If the pitching staff gives up five runs, we have a pretty good chance to win the game,” said Razo. “That’s a luxury they were not embracing in the beginning. They were trying to be too fine.”
Heartland is eyeing a trip to the national junior college tournament in Enid, Okla.
“We’re starting to get rolling,” Razo said. “We’ve got one goal, to make a run at Enid. We’re never too up or never too down. We’re trusting the process.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt