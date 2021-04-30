Watch now: Potent offense carrying Heartland baseball team

NORMAL — Heartland College baseball coach Chris Razo had a preseason message for his pitching staff.

“I knew we had some weapons offensively,” Razo said. “I told the pitchers from day one, just go out and give us a chance. The hitters are going to hit.”

The Hawks batsmen have lived up to the hype, pounding opponents for a .348 team batting average as Heartland enters the weekend with a 25-15 record.

Leading the onslaught of 9.05 runs per game is first baseman Riley Rundquist, who is batting .415 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs.

“Riley can do things you cannot teach. He can wake up, roll out of bed and go out and hit .350,” said Razo. “His hand-eye (coordination) is something I’ve never seen. He had a God-gifted ability to hit. He’s a big, burly guy (6-foot, 240 pounds) who goes up there and finds a (bat) barrel.”

Tyler Thierry adds the speed to Rundquist’s power. The Normal Community High School graduate is hitting .413 with a team-high 22 stolen bases.