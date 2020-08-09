Watch now: Steinbach, CornBelters walk off with Kernels Collegiate League championship

NORMAL — Announced as the Kernels Collegiate League Most Valuable Player before the game, Alex Steinbach placed an exclamation point on an already stellar day in the seventh inning Sunday at the Corn Crib.
Steinbach's single down the left-field line brought home Kyle Soberano from third base with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to carry the CornBelters to a 5-4 victory over the Bobcats in the KCL championship game.
"You dream of situations like this. It just so happened to fall on this night," Steinbach said. "I'm glad I could come through for my teammates. I'm beyond proud of them for getting me to this point."
Peyton Dillingham was hit by a pitch to start the deciding rally. Soberano singled to left field before Dillingham was forced at third on a Kai Moddy bunt.
Both runners moved up on a wild pitch and Brant Vanaman was walked to load the bases for Steinbach, who ended the first KCL season in dramatic, walk-off fashion.
“That’s why he’s the MVP,” Belters manager Dave Garcia said. “We had the right guys up at the right time. We were very fortunate to have that time out the way it did. I’m just really happy for these guys.”
The Bobcats jumped on Belters' starter David Platt immediately.
Jackson Chatterton lined the game's first pitch up the middle for a single and rode home when second-placed hitter Keaton Rice sent an opposite-field home run to right field on a 3-1 count.
With one out, Dan Bolt was hit by a pitch and Jordan Libman's two-run homer to right field handed the Bobcats a 4-0 first-inning advantage.
The Belters reached Jack Anderson for their first hit and first run in the fourth when Will Oberg's double to deep center field knocked in Steinbach.
Platt settled down splendidly after opening frame, allowing no hits and striking out six over the next three innings before Aaron Agee came on in relief in the fifth.
Agee whiffed all six batters he faced in two perfect innings. Cade Sestak worked the seventh for the pitching win.
Anderson retired the first two in the fifth before walking No. 9 hitter Kyle Soberano. After another free pass to Kai Moody, Brant Vanaman deposited an 0-1 pitch onto the left-field berm for a game-tying home run.
Bobcats 3, Gems 2: Ryan Rhoda pitched the complete-game victory to send the Bobcats into the championship game, striking out 10 and walking two.
The Bobcats snapped a 2-2 tie in the fifth when Will Kafer was forced home as Jake McCaw was hit by a pitch the the bases loaded.
Rice blasted a homer for the Bobcats in the opening inning. McCaw's third-inning single drove in Rice, who had doubled.
Jeremy Gaines and Billy Mote smacked solo home runs for the Gems.
Handing out trophies: Along with Steinbach's MVP, Indiana and Belters' teammates McCade Brown (a Normal West High School graduate) and Gabe Bierman were selected co-Pitchers of the Year.
