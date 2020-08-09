Watch now: Steinbach, CornBelters walk off with Kernels Collegiate League championship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Announced as the Kernels Collegiate League Most Valuable Player before the game, Alex Steinbach placed an exclamation point on an already stellar day in the seventh inning Sunday at the Corn Crib.

Steinbach's single down the left-field line brought home Kyle Soberano from third base with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to carry the CornBelters to a 5-4 victory over the Bobcats in the KCL championship game.

"You dream of situations like this. It just so happened to fall on this night," Steinbach said. "I'm glad I could come through for my teammates. I'm beyond proud of them for getting me to this point."

Peyton Dillingham was hit by a pitch to start the deciding rally. Soberano singled to left field before Dillingham was forced at third on a Kai Moddy bunt.

Both runners moved up on a wild pitch and Brant Vanaman was walked to load the bases for Steinbach, who ended the first KCL season in dramatic, walk-off fashion.

“That’s why he’s the MVP,” Belters manager Dave Garcia said. “We had the right guys up at the right time. We were very fortunate to have that time out the way it did. I’m just really happy for these guys.”

The Bobcats jumped on Belters' starter David Platt immediately.