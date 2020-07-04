Watch now: Steinbach's blast carries CornBelters past Bobcats

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL -- Alex Steinbach's second home run of the game — a solo shot in the top of the seventh inning — propelled the CornBelters past the Bobcats, 5-4, in Kernels Collegiate League action at the Corn Crib on Friday.

Steinbach's initial homer came in the third inning with Peyton Dillingham aboard and gave the Belters a 3-0 lead.

Belters starter McCade Brown was perfect through four innings. Brown struck out 13 and walked one in five frames.

The only hit off Brown was an Aidan Huggins homer in the fifth.

Jake McCaw brought the Bobcats into a 4-4 tie with a three-run homer in the sixth, his third in as many KCL games.

Trevor Minder blasted a two-run homer in the third for the Belters, Kolby Pemberton was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts over the final 1⅓ innings.

The long balls from Huggins and McCaw were the only Bobcats' hits.

Gems 3, Hoots 2: The Gems broke a 2-2 tie with a second-inning run and hung on for their first win in three games.

Daniel Laughery and Trevor Burkhart had three hits each for the Gems.