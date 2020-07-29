Watch now: Steinbach's two homers lead CornBelters to win over Hoots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL -- Alex Steinbach took over the Kernels Collegiate League lead in home runs with his seventh and eighth blast of the season and drove in runs Wednesday to spark the CornBelters to a 17-4 win over Hoots.

The league leaders matched their KCL record for runs with 17 in two straight games while improving to 12-8.

Trevor Minder's seventh home run gave him the lead for two pitches as Steinbach followed with a first-inning home run.

Steinbach added a three-run homer in the second, a run-scoring double in the fourth, a sixth-inning single and a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.

"It's been a friendly competition between him and I," Steinbach said of Minder, a former teammate at Parkland College. "It was fun to see. It's all fun out here. We're all just trying to get better."

Minder had two hits and scored three runs, while Austin Simpson smacked the Belters' fourth homer and knocked in five. Peyton Dillingham, Chase VanDerGinst and Tyler Thierry also had two of the Belters' 16 hits.

Jack Gilmore (1-1) was the winning pitcher. He allowed two earned runs, struck out two and walked two in three innings.

Evan Hutson doubled and scored two runs for the Hoots (9-11).

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.