Watch now: Three-run fourth keys BlueCaps past Howlers in KCL action

NORMAL — Run-scoring singles from Tyler Brandenburg, Parker Mathieson and Tanner Kelly in the fourth inning propelled the BlueCaps past the Howlers, 3-1, Saturday in Kernels Collegiate League action at the Corn Crib.
The BlueCaps moved to 3-1 with the Howlers slipping to 2-2.
Peyton Dillingham blasted a solo home run to left field in the third inning for the lone Howlers' run.
Justin Schubert, who is transferring from Fullerton College to join the Illinois State roster, started for the Howlers and worked three perfect innings, striking out five.
Reliever Nate Sammer was the winning pitcher for the BlueCaps, striking out five and allowing no hits in two innings.
Bryce Lohman notched the save with four strikeouts in two hitless innings.
Ground Sloths 6, Bobcats 5: The Ground Sloths countered a four-run Bobcats' sixth inning with three of their own and hung on for the win in Saturday's nightcap.
Andrew Schroeder's grand slam had given the Bobcats (1-3) a 4-3 lead.
The Sloths (2-2) received two RBIs from Brennan Gick and two hits apiece out of Callen Golloway, Chase Vinson and Kayden Beauregard.
Nick Sharp was the winning pitcher.
