Watch now: University High graduate Nathan Hardman takes advantage of second start on mound for Hoots

NORMAL — Thrilled to get back on the mound after sitting out as a redshirt at Saint Louis University this spring, Nathan Hardman wasn’t thrilled with the results in his Kernels Collegiate League debut on July 3.

Similarly, Hardman’s wait for a second chance was longer — and wetter — than the University High School graduate would have preferred.

“I didn’t start last Saturday because we got rained out. I got moved to Wednesday and we got rained out again,” Hardman said. “It was a bad week for me. Two rainouts is a hard thing to take.”

Hardman dried off and stood out Thursday with five shutout innings for the Hoots, who edged the Bobcats, 2-1 in eight innings at the Corn Crib.

“It was a good outing. There’s still more to work on, but it felt good to feel good,” said Hardman. “It’s something to build off of for sure.”

Hardman allowed two hits, walked one and struck out six.

“I got the breaking ball back,” he said. “I threw strikes. When you throw strikes, good things happen.”