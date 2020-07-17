Watch now: University High graduate Nathan Hardman takes advantage of second start on mound for Hoots

NORMAL — Thrilled to get back on the mound after sitting out as a redshirt at Saint Louis University this spring, Nathan Hardman wasn’t thrilled with the results in his Kernels Collegiate League debut on July 3.
Similarly, Hardman’s wait for a second chance was longer — and wetter — than the University High School graduate would have preferred.
“I didn’t start last Saturday because we got rained out. I got moved to Wednesday and we got rained out again,” Hardman said. “It was a bad week for me. Two rainouts is a hard thing to take.”
Hardman dried off and stood out Thursday with five shutout innings for the Hoots, who edged the Bobcats, 2-1 in eight innings at the Corn Crib.
“It was a good outing. There’s still more to work on, but it felt good to feel good,” said Hardman. “It’s something to build off of for sure.”
Hardman allowed two hits, walked one and struck out six.
Putting on a show, somebody grab us some popcorn 🍿 @nuggethardman https://t.co/fswu5JBeDT— Kernels Collegiate League (@Normal_Baseball) July 17, 2020
“I got the breaking ball back,” he said. “I threw strikes. When you throw strikes, good things happen.”
In Hardman’s initial outing, he gave up six hits and three earned runs in four innings while walking three and fanning six.
“The first week it was all rust,” Hardman said. “I had a couple four-pitch walks which can’t happen.”
Hardman is transferring from Saint Louis to Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield for the coming school year and baseball season. He hopes to eventually land with another Division I program.
“It didn’t work out over there, but no hard feelings. I honestly love the school,” Hardman said of Saint Louis. “Lincoln Land is a new opportunity I’m looking forward to. I’m going to be two-waying now so I’m going to hit and pitch. I’m really excited about it.”
Gems sparkling: The hottest team in the KCL entering play Friday are the Gems, who have won five in a row to improve to 6-5 and crowd the league-leading CornBelters at 7-3.
Charlie Klemm picked up the win in the first and fifth games of that streak, with combined numbers of 11 innings, one earned run, eight walks and 22 strikeouts.
Rob Marinec, a teammate of Klemm’s at North Central, sports a scalding .571 average (8 of 14) during the streak with nine runs scored, six RBIs and a homer. Trevor Burkhart is 6 of 16 (.375) over that span with seven runs.
The Gems also have received a recent boost from the addition of Illinois shortstop Xavier Watson.
Zobrist bobblehead: The first 300 fans through the gates for Saturday's 5:30 p.m. doubleheader will receive a Ben Zobrist bobblehead depicting the former Chicago Cub's days with the Twin City Stars.
Looking good @benzobrist18 😎— Kernels Collegiate League (@Normal_Baseball) July 17, 2020
The first 300 fans through the gates tomorrow will receive a limited edition Ben Zobrist Twin City Stars bobblehead giveaway thanks to @CEFCU! pic.twitter.com/427T2wXqDl
PHOTOS: KCL baseball action at the Corn Crib
071720-blm-spt-5kcl
071720-blm-spt-6kcl
071720-blm-spt-3kcl
071720-blm-spt-4kcl
071720-blm-spt-2kcl
071720-blm-spt-7kcl
071720-blm-spt-8kcl
071720-blm-spt-9kcl
071720-blm-spt-10kcl
071720-blm-spt-11kcl
071720-blm-spt-12kcl
071720-blm-spt-13kcl
071720-blm-spt-14kcl
071720-blm-spt-15kcl
071720-blm-spt-16kcl
071720-blm-spt-17kcl
071720-blm-spt-1kcl
071720-blm-spt-18kcl
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!