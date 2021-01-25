4 Big Ten basketball takeaways, including Michigan’s COVID-19 pause and anticipation rising for an Illinois-Iowa rematch

Anticipation is high for the rematch.

Dosunmu, Cockburn and Garza all considered leaving school for a shot at the NBA draft — with Garza being the most assured of being drafted — but all three returned, setting up a rivalry game. Even without fans in the arena, expect almost every house in Champaign and Iowa City — as well as throughout Big Ten college towns — to be tuning in.

Illinois and Iowa have been considered Big Ten championship contenders this season.

Both have taken some recent stumbles and are trying to chase down league-leader Michigan. Illinois has lost two of its last three games and sits two games out of first place. Iowa is coming off a surprising 81-69 loss to Indiana. The Hawkeyes are a 1 \u00bd games out of the conference lead.

Illinois and Iowa have had to deal with schedule disruptions because of other team’s cancellations with COVID-19, and each has played only two games since Jan. 10.

Will another close battle add to the rivalry?

2. Will Columbus, Ohio, be the home of multiple champions?

Ohio State’s basketball team has revealed itself as one of the most impressive in the Big Ten. Perhaps following in the footsteps of the football team?