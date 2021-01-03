Andre Curbelo has been a spark for No. 15 Illinois off the bench, but should he start?

His recent play, including being a plus-26 against the Boilermakers, prompts the question: Should he start? Has head coach Brad Underwood given any thought to putting Curbelo into the starting lineup, even if he's playing starter's minutes without the start?

“Not one second," Underwood said.

Curbelo — at least publicly — embraces his role as energy man off the bench alongside Giorgi Bezhanishvili and either Coleman Hawkins or Jacob Grandison. He appreciates the time to read the defense to see how he can attack the rim or fling passes around the court.

He's cutting back on some of the freshman-like turnovers and improving on the defensive end all while nobody has had an answer for stopping him from getting to the rim.

“I actually like coming off the bench because you get to see what my teammates are doing wrong or what we need," Curbelo said. "Every time I’m on the bench, I just stay focused on the game. That way when I come in, I know what we’ve got to do and what we need because it’s very important.

