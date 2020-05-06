Augustana's Giovanine announces retirement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

ROCK ISLAND -- Highly successful Augustana College basketball coach Grey Giovanine has announced his retirement.

"After much reflection, prayerful consideration and discussion with family," said Giovanine. "I have decided that it is time for me to conclude my coaching tenure at Augustana."

In 21 seasons at Augustana, Giovanine compiled a 433-150 record, won 10 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin championships and led the Vikings to 10 NCAA Division III Tournament appearances. He is the winningest coach in Augustana program history.

"The decision comes with heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for all of the people associated with Augustana and our program during my 21 years of service to this very special place," Giovanine said. "My thanks to the students, faculty, staff, administration, community, media and especially the young men I've been privileged to work with.

"I am proud of all we have accomplished together. I remain in good health, and while I don't expect coaching to be a part of what lies ahead, Kelly and I look forward to the next chapters to come."

Augustana director of athletics Mike Zapolski indicated a nationwide search is planned to find Giovanine's successor.

"Grey's accomplishments at Augustana have been remarkable. The list of team achievements is impressive, especially when you consider the level of parity that exists today in small college sports," said Zapolski. "Grey's drive, enthusiasm and passion were ever-present, whether it was during a game, practice or in the recruiting process."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.