Benson: Illinois State basketball needs to be playing on Friday at MVC Tournament next season

If there was one guy the Redbirds couldn't afford to lose this season, it was Fisher. Not only was he their emotional leader, but Fisher was the most reliable power forward on the roster and a preseason all-MVC third-team selection.

When Fisher decided not to play, it left a gaping hole in the lineup that was there all season. Muller and his staff have to take responsibility for not bringing in talent behind Fisher to, at least, somewhat make up for his departure. The recruiting misses at that spot were glaring.

The Redbirds relied on freshmen Howard Fleming Jr. and Emon Washington for major minutes, along with junior college transfers Dusan Mahorcic and Josiah Strong. They all had their highs and lows.

Inexperienced teams were hampered this season. Because of COVID-19 there wasn't a typical summer when team bonds are formed. Then ISU's preseason was interrupted by a couple pauses because of positive cases within the team.

Kentucky and Duke have talent off the charts. But they are both young and not exactly tearing it up this season, are they? Older and veteran teams, such as Valley champion Loyola and Drake, were able to handle the starts and stops better.