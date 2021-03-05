Benson: Illinois State basketball needs to be playing on Friday at MVC Tournament next season

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Valley Conference Basketball Tournament really begins in earnest with four quarterfinal games. In pre-COVID times, it's a gloriously long day for Valley hoops junkies to gather together, wear their school colors and soak in the best action of the season.
Illinois State hasn't made an appearance on the first Friday in March the last two years at Enterprise Center. The bus has already been on its way back to Normal.
That has to change.
Quickly.
Relegated to the MVC tourney play-in round for the league's bottom four seeds for the third straight year — a first in program history — ISU missed a great chance to face second-seeded Drake on Friday in the quarters. That would have taken some of the sting out of a last-place regular-season finish, the first for the Redbirds in 17 years.
Instead, the Redbirds couldn't make enough plays or shots in the last six-plus minutes and lost to Northern Iowa, 65-60, on Thursday night.
The ending was similar to many ISU games this season. The Redbirds had good looks from 3-point range and couldn't convert. Careless turnovers earlier in the game prevented ISU from getting some separation from the Panthers.
When the horn sounded, the Redbirds dejectedly walked off the court for the final time with a 7-18 record. That came on the heels of a 10-21 campaign a year ago that also ended on Thursday at Enterprise Center.
A couple Valley beat reporters in the hockey press box (where the media was moved this year for safety protocols) asked if Dan Muller's job as ISU head coach was in jeopardy. Two straight seasons such as the Redbirds have gone through makes for a very unhappy fan base and social media rumors galore.
Kyle Brennan shot down that speculation on Friday.
"I have really nothing to say. He's our coach. I don't know why there's rumors," said Brennan, who took over as ISU's athletic director in mid-January. "There's no truth to the rumors he's leaving ... he's not going anywhere."
The Redbirds did make progress this season, which many frustrated fans who desire a change refuse to acknowledge.
ISU's fate was probably sealed three weeks before the first game when Keith Fisher III, the team's only senior and most important player, opted out because of COVID-19 concerns for his family.
If there was one guy the Redbirds couldn't afford to lose this season, it was Fisher. Not only was he their emotional leader, but Fisher was the most reliable power forward on the roster and a preseason all-MVC third-team selection.
When Fisher decided not to play, it left a gaping hole in the lineup that was there all season. Muller and his staff have to take responsibility for not bringing in talent behind Fisher to, at least, somewhat make up for his departure. The recruiting misses at that spot were glaring.
The Redbirds relied on freshmen Howard Fleming Jr. and Emon Washington for major minutes, along with junior college transfers Dusan Mahorcic and Josiah Strong. They all had their highs and lows.
Inexperienced teams were hampered this season. Because of COVID-19 there wasn't a typical summer when team bonds are formed. Then ISU's preseason was interrupted by a couple pauses because of positive cases within the team.
Kentucky and Duke have talent off the charts. But they are both young and not exactly tearing it up this season, are they? Older and veteran teams, such as Valley champion Loyola and Drake, were able to handle the starts and stops better.
Making a coaching change based off such an unusual season doesn't seem right, not at ISU or anywhere. The NCAA is giving every player an extra year of eligibility because of this season's unique circumstances. Don't coaches deserve the same "mulligan"?
Cutting ties with Muller would be expensive, too, especially during a time when athletic departments across the country are feeling the pinch because of revenue shortages without paying fans in the stands. Muller would be owed a $1.5 million buyout with three years left on the seven-year contract he signed in 2017. You would have to pay a new coach somewhere in the $600K per year range, too.
Now the question becomes can Muller fix the Redbirds in time for the 2021-22 season?
Absolutely.
ISU isn't that far away from competing for the Valley's upper division next season. DJ Horne, Antonio Reeves, Strong, Fleming, Washington and Mahorcic give the Redbirds a good base, provided everyone stays. They won't be learning each other on the fly, either, as happened this season.
Recruiting a power forward (or two), a player in the mold of Indiana State's Jake LaRavia or UNI's Noah Carter, is a must. It's not fair to Washington to have to play the 4 (power forward). He showed flashes of being dynamic in the future, but he's better in space on the wing.
Getting a dependable shooter wouldn't hurt, either. Horne was the only consistent threat from 3-point range this season.
ISU figures to have three or four scholarship openings in what should be a crazy spring recruiting period for everyone in the country with plenty of players in the transfer portal. Muller is well aware he can't afford any more recruiting misses.
Watching on television the eight Valley teams still left in the tournament Friday was difficult for any ISU fan, but especially for Muller and his players. Friday at Arch Madness is so much fun to experience.
ISU needs to be there in March 2022 — and without having to win on Thursday, too.
