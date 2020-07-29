Benson: Lou Henson always a true gentleman along with being great basketball coach 🏀

The crowning moment was winning the Midwest Regional in Minneapolis in 1989 and advancing to The Final Four with a captivating squad ESPN's Dick Vitale labeled "The Flying Illini."

The only shame was Illinois couldn't finish off winning the national title. They had beaten Michigan twice in the regular season, running the Wolverines off the court in Ann Arbor only weeks earlier. But in the national semifinal rematch the Illini played like a team that thought they were going to win just by stepping on the court and lost on a last-second long rebound basket.

Fans blamed Henson for not getting the team fired up in Seattle. Are you kidding? That shouldn't be a coach's requirement in The Final Four. It was an unfair assessment of Henson, who many thought never got the most out of his best Illini teams. That was so wrong, but Henson never worried about that.

You don't win 779 career games, get two courts named after you and be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame without knowing what you're doing. Henson's teams played great defense and physically didn't back down to anyone. That never changed in his 21 years in Champaign-Urbana.