Citing risk, Southwest Missouri State women withdraw from Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Citing potential risk to its NCAA tournament hopes, top-seeded Missouri State withdrew from the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament Saturday.
University administrators made that decision hours before the 21st-ranked Lady Bears were scheduled to face fifth-seeded Bradley in a 1 p.m. semifinal game at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Both Bradley and a second-seeded Drake team Missouri State could have faced in Sunday’s conference championship game had a single player test positive for COVID-19 on Friday evening as part of daily testing taking place at Hoops in the Heartland for all players, coaches and other individuals associated with the teams.
While subsequent contact tracing determined that both Bradley and Drake had enough available and non-impacted players and bench personnel to safely compete, with an NCAA berth already essentially secured through its play during a 21-2 season, Missouri State officials chose to opt out of the remainder of the tournament.
"This feels a lot like last year," said Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, whose team was the top seed for the 2020 Missouri Valley tourney that was canceled hours before it started at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It’s very unfortunate, but playing in the NCAA tournament is a priority for us, especially after missing the opportunity last season. Although we will miss out on what could have potentially happened for us in Moline, we look forward to the big dance."
Missouri State left the Quad-Cities on Saturday and returned to its campus in Springfield, Mo., to await the announcement of the NCAA tournament field on Monday evening.
Kyle Moats, the director of athletics at Missouri State, said in a statement that preserving the Lady Bears’ participation in the NCAA tourney was at the forefront of the decision that was made.
"Our top priority is to be able to play in the NCAA tournament," Moats said in a statement. "Our players lost that opportunity last year with the pandemic and the cancellation of the postseason. We have to ensure that our players and our staff get that opportunity this year."
Under guidelines approved by Missouri Valley athletic directors prior to the start of the season, Saturday’s game between Missouri State and Bradley was declared a no contest and will not impact either team’s record.
Athletic directors had also approved a plan to re-seed the tournament if coronavirus-related issues did arise.
That decision was made prior to the tournament’s start on Thursday and led to an adjusted schedule of games for the remaining three semifinal qualifiers.
Drake, as the highest remaining seed, was given a bye into Sunday’s championship game. That game, which will still determine the Missouri Valley’s automatic qualifier into the NCAA tourney field, has been rescheduled for a 4 p.m. tipoff at the TaxSlayer Center.
The starting time of Saturday’s lone semifinal game between the other two remaining teams, fifth-seeded Bradley and sixth-seeded Loyola, was shifted to a 6 p.m. start from original afternoon tipoffs to provide the Braves and Ramblers with some time to prepare.
Regular testing for COVID-19 has been part of life for Missouri Valley basketball teams throughout the 2020-21 season, and all personnel with each team in the conference has been required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing for the week preceding and throughout the league tournament.
Since Wednesday, Genesis Health Systems has partnered with the Missouri Valley Conference to provide on-site rapid antigen testing and confirmatory PCR tests of each team’s players, coaches and essential staff on a daily basis at the TaxSlayer Center.
It was through that testing a single positive result was diagnosed in both the designated “Tier 1’’ personnel within the Bradley and Drake programs on Friday.
The MVC’s COVID-19 contact tracing guidelines and protocols, approved by the Rock Island County Health Department prior to the start of the tournament, were followed, and impacted individuals from Bradley and Drake will not participate in the remainder of the tournament.
Neither Loyola nor Missouri State recorded a positive test following Friday’s testing.