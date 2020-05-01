Former Prairie Central star Kiana Coomber to end basketball career at Delaware State

FAIRBURY — While others may have marveled at how often basketball has tried to retire Kiana Coomber, she has never considered bidding the sport adieu.
"It's something that is really like a stress reliever for me," said the former Prairie Central High School star and 2016 Pantagraph Area Player of the Year. "It's one of those things ... when I don't play, I can tell I'm a little on edge or not really feeling like myself.
"Basketball is one of those things that has always been a part of my life. For me to quit now, that's something I wouldn't do."
The next chapter of Coomber's college basketball odyssey will take her to Division I Delaware State University in Dover, Del., to use her final season of eligibility.
A 6-foot-1 forward, Coomber signed with Loyola and coach Sheryl Swoopes coming out of high school after averaging 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the 20-9 Hawks in 2015-16.
In July of 2016, Swoopes was fired, but Coomber remained at Loyola, averaging 7.0 points over 22 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Coomber spent the next season at Chipola College, a junior college in Marianna, Fla., where she averaged 7.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22 games before another knee injury ended her season.
Coomber returned to the Division I ranks in 2018-19 at Memphis, where she played in 20 games and started nine while averaging 4.5 points and 5.0 rebounds. Her closest friends on the team wound up leaving after a reported disconnect developed with coach Melissa McFerrin.
Coomber left, too, and spent last season as Brad Harmon's assistant coach at Pontiac High School.
"It was actually pretty fun," Coomber said of her time with the Indians. "It's funny to see the coaching aspect of it being a player, too. It was like: OK, now I see why my coach was losing his mind because I wasn't boxing out.
"It looks so easy when you are watching it. The group of girls (at Pontiac) was a good group. Brad Harmon was fun to coach with. It was a good learning experience for me."
It was also an experience that confirmed Coomber's love of the game. In particular, she missed competing and feeling pre-game goosebumps.
Coomber reached out to her former Chipola College coach, Greg Franklin, who suggested she contact Delaware State.
"I actually have a teammate (Lyric Turner from Chipola) who goes there as well," Coomber said. "She said that she really liked it."
Delaware State went 12-18 last season under coach David Caputo.
"They are looking to get that championship in the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) next year and that's something I obviously want to do — to go to the NCAA Tournament," Coomber said. "The coach is really energetic and fired up and so is all of his staff."
Coomber says her injury-plagued knees are 100 percent.
"The (Delaware State) strength trainer, in the years he has been there, he hasn't had one knee injury so I'm pretty confident in what he's got going on," she said.
Coomber, who sees an opportunity for substantial playing time, is training in Fairbury during the coronavirus pandemic with her brother, Prairie Central senior-to-be Kaden King.
"He tries to make me do 40-pound dumbbells and that's a little too much," Coomber said with a laugh.
Coomber hopes to show Delaware State fans she is a high-energy player who likes to shoot 3-pointers and rebound, especially on the offensive end.
"I like to bang a little bit down low, get a little physical sometimes," Coomber added. "You'll see me diving on the floor, causing a little bit of a ruckus. I just like to compete."
As Coomber wraps up a degree in sports management, she dreams of one day playing professionally overseas. When her playing days actually end, she may try coaching, sports analytics or radio broadcasting.
"Something in sports," she said. "I can't leave them."
