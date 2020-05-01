Former Prairie Central star Kiana Coomber to end basketball career at Delaware State

Delaware State went 12-18 last season under coach David Caputo.

"They are looking to get that championship in the MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) next year and that's something I obviously want to do — to go to the NCAA Tournament," Coomber said. "The coach is really energetic and fired up and so is all of his staff."

Coomber says her injury-plagued knees are 100 percent.

"The (Delaware State) strength trainer, in the years he has been there, he hasn't had one knee injury so I'm pretty confident in what he's got going on," she said.

Coomber, who sees an opportunity for substantial playing time, is training in Fairbury during the coronavirus pandemic with her brother, Prairie Central senior-to-be Kaden King.

"He tries to make me do 40-pound dumbbells and that's a little too much," Coomber said with a laugh.

Coomber hopes to show Delaware State fans she is a high-energy player who likes to shoot 3-pointers and rebound, especially on the offensive end.

"I like to bang a little bit down low, get a little physical sometimes," Coomber added. "You'll see me diving on the floor, causing a little bit of a ruckus. I just like to compete."