You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois-Chicago hires former Illinois State, Texas, Michigan assistant Yaklich as coach
0 comments

Illinois-Chicago hires former Illinois State, Texas, Michigan assistant Yaklich as coach

{{featured_button_text}}
Luke Yaklich with Michigan

Former Michigan assistant coach Luke Yaklich yells out instructions during a game against Penn State. Yaklich, a former Illinois State assistant, has been hired as the head coach at Illinois-Chicago.

 PAUL SANCYA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO — Illinois-Chicago hired former Illinois State, Texas and Michigan assistant Luke Yaklich as its head basketball coach on Thursday.

The 43-year-old Yaklich grew up in Illinois, was an ISU basketball manager and coached high school ball in the state before serving as an assistant with the Redbirds from 2013-2017.

He spent two years on John Beilein's staff at Michigan, overseeing the defense as the Wolverines reached the 2018 NCAA championship game and got to the Sweet 16 in 2019.

With Beilein taking the Cleveland Cavaliers job, Yaklich became associate head coach under Shaka Smart at Texas last season.

Yaklich replaces Steve McClain, who was fired two weeks ago after leading UIC to a 76-93 record in five seasons. The Flames won at least 16 games in each of his last four seasons.

UIC has not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2004.

+1 
Luke Yaklich head shot

Yaklich

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News