Illinois senior Trent Frazier will enter the 2021 NBA draft with NCAA-approved agent

Illinois senior Trent Frazier announced Friday on social media he will use an NCAA-approved agent to help him enter the NBA draft, but he intends to maintain his eligibility as he explores the process.

“To my teammates, my brothers, and all of Illini Nation, I want to say thank you for being part of this special journey,” Frazier’s announcement read. “We have created memories that will last forever. You guys took me in and helped me grow into the person I am today. The support you guys gave me has been overwhelming.”

Frazier is the fourth Illinois player to make an announcement about his future since Illinois’ season ended.

Juniors Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili said this week they plan to enter the NBA draft. Freshman Adam Miller, a starting guard, entered the transfer portal.

Senior Da’Monte Williams also has the option to return for another season because of a rule created for the unique experience of playing in the COVID-19 pandemic, but he hasn’t announced his plans. Center Kofi Cockburn, a sophomore, explored entering the NBA draft last season before returning but has yet to make an announcement about returning as a junior.

Dosunmu, projected as a first-round selection, is the only player on most NBA mock draft lists.