Instead of spring recruiting, these college basketball coaches are tackling the 'honey-do list' and Peloton workouts

The transfer portal is filling quickly, with coaches hitting the refresh button several times a day to check on new names to target.

Coaches said some players are being told falsely that a one-time transfer waiver rule is bound to pass. The NCAA delayed the vote until late June, and Brey said there's a chance the potential rule might not go into effect until 2021.

Some recruits feel pressured to commit without taking an official visit.

"We've heard of some schools out there that are calling grad transfers and saying, 'You have 24 hours or we're out,' " Underwood said. "There are so many kids in the portal that they can do that. We're not doing that. We can be selective."

If the recruiting limitations remain for a lengthy period, more prospects _ high school players and transfers _ might wind up signing with programs having never met with a coach or future teammates or seen the campus.

"We're lucky we're not in a boat to sign four or five right now," Moser said. "Some (coaches) are in a scary boat. Some of these kids just announced they're transferring, and like two weeks later you see they're committing and they haven't been able to go (visit) anywhere. I can't imagine bringing someone into your program and not having met them. That's just crazy to me."