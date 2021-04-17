Jessee tabbed to fill Augustana men's coaching vacancy

ROCK ISLAND — It didn't take long for Augustana College officials to fill its men's basketball coaching vacancy, and they didn't have to look far, either.

Less than 24 hours after Steve Schafer announced his resignation, school officials moved long-time assistant Tom Jessee up a seat to become the 17th coach of the program.

"It is an absolute honor and privilege to be named the next head basketball coach at Augustana College," said Jessee in a release announcing the move.

Jessee, who opted to remain as the program's top assistant when Grey Giovanine retired 11 months ago, was caught in a whirlwind on Friday as he was meeting with the team and also Zooming with incoming recruits.

That recruiting class numbers 15 student-athletes who have already issued their tuition deposits, and it could still be added to in the coming weeks.

The school has scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to officially introduce Jessee as the head coach.

Jessee admitted that his desire to lead the program hasn't changed over the years, but the circumstances surrounding the position have. He said being part of a national search last year was not in his best interest.

"I wasn't willing to risk not having a job," said Jessee of remaining in his assistant's role on a one-year guarantee. "The best thing for me and my family was to stay in the same situation. I was guaranteed the position as full-time assistant for a year, and I had all the confidence in the world I would do the job well and be able to keep it. At that time, it was just the best move for my family and me."

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.