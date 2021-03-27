Kindred: Before Bradley or the NBA, Stan Albeck brought glory to Chenoa as ‘the kid from down the block’

The line would begin to form between 4:30 and 5 p.m. It was game night and if you wanted to get a seat in Chenoa High School’s gym, you had to arrive early.
An eighth grader, Gene Jontry was in line often during the highly anticipated 1948-49 season. The hometown Redbirds were a must-see outfit, led by a hotshot senior guard with an offensive lineman’s number. That’s what we would think today, but in the late 1940s of Chenoa basketball, uniforms in the 70s and 80s were common.
So Jontry and others would scramble to see Stan Albeck, No. 70, impose his will on that night’s opponent.
“I went to a lot of the ballgames and got wedged outside in the crossbar of the two doors,” Jontry said. “The gym was good for about a thousand to 1,100. There was a lot of support. Those were the glory days for us.”
That’s who Stan Albeck was in Chenoa, the kid from down the block who helped bring “glory” to a school which, at the time, had about 125 students.
When Albeck died Thursday at age 89, the world was reminded of his contributions to basketball as a longtime NBA coach and as a player and head coach at Bradley University. For Jontry, 84, losing Albeck was losing a hometown hero.
Even at 84, you can have heroes. The childhood kind are the best.
“I idolized Stan,” Jontry said.
Imagine, then, what it meant to Jontry to be able to shoot baskets with Albeck and Bill Sarver, a junior standout on the 1948-49 team who later starred at Illinois State.
Jontry would join them shooting outdoors in October as leaves fell and the temperature dropped. On Saturdays, Jontry would try to find a way into the high school gym so they could shoot indoors.
Chenoa went 28-4 in that 1948-49 season, led by Albeck’s 513 points. One of the losses was by four points to LaGrange in the Pontiac Holiday Tournament.
Another loss was in the sectional finals at Pekin, 58-56. A win would have put tiny Chenoa in the 16-team, one-class State Tournament at Huff Gym in Champaign.
Chenoa was 76-11 in Albeck’s three years on the varsity. At Bradley, his career was interrupted by two years in the military, where he was an All-Army basketball player. Upon his return to Bradley, he earned all-regional honors in the NCAA Tournament.
It all made Chenoa proud. So did Albeck’s coaching career, which, among other things, saw him coach George Gervin with the San Antonio Spurs, a young Michael Jordan for a year with the Bulls and Hersey Hawkins at Bradley.
Through it all, Jontry will tell you one thing never changed.
Albeck.
“It never went to his head,” Jontry said. “His personality was very outgoing. He had a real pride in being from a small town and being able to rise from Chenoa, with an 1,850 population. He was very proud of his heritage and his tie to Chenoa.”
Albeck and his wife, Phyllis, were known to return for Chenoa’s Fourth of July celebration. Jontry would see them at the annual street dance downtown or at the Powell family reunion. Albeck’s mother and Jontry’s mother were close friends and distant cousins.
Jontry kept in touch with Albeck through the years, bonded by Chenoa and basketball. Jontry became a standout player at Chenoa and followed Sarver to Illinois State, where both are members of the Percy Family Illinois State Athletics Hall of Fame.
Jontry was a teammate of Albeck’s brother, George, at Chenoa, and later coached Albeck’s other brother, Stevie. He also was a friend of their father, Charles “Chad” Albeck, who died in 1995.
Back in the “glory” days, the elder Albeck worked at Steve’s Cafe, a then-landmark stop along Route 66. A sign on the restaurant proclaimed it to have “the best steaks between Chicago and St. Louis.” Politicians and other dignitaries were known to eat there.
How good was it?
In 2015, Steve’s Cafe was added to the Route 66 Hall of Fame.
Chenoa took pride in it. The same was true of No. 70, who went on to earn induction into the Bradley and San Antonio sports Halls of Fame.
“I was very sad,” Jontry said of hearing Albeck had died. “Those (Albeck’s high school years) were real strong, small-town identification days. That’s what you had to look forward to … having a good football or a good basketball team.
“Stan was very highly respected. He was one of our gurus and went on to an awful lot of success in the basketball arena in college and the NBA.”
Indeed.
But first, he did it in a small gym in Chenoa. They lined up to see it.
