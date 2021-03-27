Kindred: Before Bradley or the NBA, Stan Albeck brought glory to Chenoa as ‘the kid from down the block’

The line would begin to form between 4:30 and 5 p.m. It was game night and if you wanted to get a seat in Chenoa High School’s gym, you had to arrive early.

An eighth grader, Gene Jontry was in line often during the highly anticipated 1948-49 season. The hometown Redbirds were a must-see outfit, led by a hotshot senior guard with an offensive lineman’s number. That’s what we would think today, but in the late 1940s of Chenoa basketball, uniforms in the 70s and 80s were common.

So Jontry and others would scramble to see Stan Albeck, No. 70, impose his will on that night’s opponent.

“I went to a lot of the ballgames and got wedged outside in the crossbar of the two doors,” Jontry said. “The gym was good for about a thousand to 1,100. There was a lot of support. Those were the glory days for us.”

That’s who Stan Albeck was in Chenoa, the kid from down the block who helped bring “glory” to a school which, at the time, had about 125 students.

When Albeck died Thursday at age 89, the world was reminded of his contributions to basketball as a longtime NBA coach and as a player and head coach at Bradley University. For Jontry, 84, losing Albeck was losing a hometown hero.