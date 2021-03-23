Kindred: Could Porter Moser have done this at ISU? He wasn’t ready then, but has grown, matured

The questions came to mind in 2018, when Sister Jean and Porter Moser became household names … in that order. Here they are again, Sister Jean and Moser certainly, but also the questions following Loyola Chicago’s humbling of Illinois on Sunday.
Could this have happened here? In time, could Moser have created his Loyola culture at Illinois State? Could he have molded two- and three-star recruits into conference champions and NCAA Tournament headliners? Could he have put a Final Four banner in Redbird Arena’s rafters and, three years later, have another Illinois State team in the Sweet Sixteen?
Was he capable of all that in 2007 when then-ISU athletic director Sheahon Zenger fired Moser after four seasons?
With a 51-67 record and 22-50 Missouri Valley Conference mark, it didn’t seem so. There had been one winning season (17-13) and even that came with a sub-.500 Valley record (8-10). So in March 2007, after ISU lost a Thursday play-in game at the Valley Tournament for a second straight year, ending a 15-16 season, there was no outcry when Zenger pulled the plug.
Moser’s final year at ISU included a talented freshman. Osiris Eldridge was the Missouri Valley Freshman of the Year and went on to become the No. 5 scorer in school history (1,838 points). He was a player to build around and Moser’s successor, Tim Jankovich, did for the next three years.
Loyola’s run over the past four seasons -- a 99-35 record, three Valley regular-season championships, two MVC Tournament titles, the 2018 Final Four and now this, 26-4 and in the Sweet Sixteen -- makes it easy to throw up the hands and say, “Why did ISU ever let him go?”
But here’s the thing.
Moser wasn’t the same coach in 2007. He has grown, matured. Like most people, in and out of coaching, he needed time to evolve, learn, adapt.
It is worth noting Moser had only been a head coach for three years (54-34 at Arkansas-Little Rock) when then-ISU A.D. Perk Weisenburger hired him in April 2003. Moser was 34 years old and bursting with energy and enthusiasm. Watch Loyola and you still see those qualities, but they appear more harnessed and channeled than in his ISU days.
There were times on the Redbird sideline he would spin out of control, storming up and down after an official’s call, flinging his sportcoat, turning three or four shades of red. It could be uncomfortable to watch and you wondered, “What message is this sending to the players? How is this helping?”
The sportcoat still comes off on occasion at Loyola. The intensity is still high and the face can get red. But there is a palpable sense of a coach who is more comfortable in his skin, more mature in his approach and more in control of his emotions, his game plan and his team.
All of that takes time and Moser’s was well spent after he was let go by ISU. He landed a job at Saint Louis University as an assistant coach and then associate head coach under Rick Majerus.
A Hall of Fame coach, Majerus had a 517-215 record with stints at Marquette, Ball State, Utah and Saint Louis. He took Utah to a national runner-up finish in 1998 and was known as a great coach with a terrific sense of humor. There is evidence of that on his Wikipedia page, which reads in part: After undergoing septuple-bypass heart surgery at age 41, Majerus quipped: “They did seven bypasses on me -- one for each of the major food groups.”
A large man with an appetite to match, Majerus died of heart failure in 2012 at 64. He lived to see Moser get the Loyola job in 2011 and no doubt would be proud of the coach he has become.
Working four years under Majerus gave Moser the chance to learn a lot and laugh while doing it … always the best way. He didn’t succeed immediately at Loyola — his record after four years was 56-74 — but had a clear vision of what the Ramblers could be and the maturity, commitment, knowledge and, yes, enthusiasm to sell it to recruits.
Loyola was 24-13 in 2014-15 and in August 2016, Moser scored his biggest win. He got a commitment from Algonquin Jacobs High School center Cameron Krutwig, a three-star recruit with limited Division I offers.
Moser envisioned the 6-9, 255-pound Krutwig as a perfect fit for his system on both ends of the floor. We all see it now. Moser saw it when it mattered most. Krutwig started on the 2018 Final Four team as a freshman and on Sunday carved up top-seeded Illinois in every way, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Could Moser have lured him to ISU? Sure. Could Krutwig have become a Missouri Valley Player of the Year and been at the heart of disciplined, driven, well-coached championship teams as a Redbird under Moser? You’d have to say yes.
But again, that is all rooted in what we know in 2021.
In 2007, there was a different vibe and Moser was a different coach. He learned what he still needed to learn through his ISU experience. Now, he and his team are schooling others.
Illinois wasn't the first. Just the latest.
