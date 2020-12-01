Kindred: Facing Hall of Famer Hersey Hawkins? No sweat ... for him

“If you came out and guarded him too tight, he would just fly right by you. He also ran the floor so well and scored a lot in transition. He could score in so many ways. One time you look up and he’s got six points. The next time you look up he has 26 points.”

Hawkins had 26 on the nose on Jan. 6, 1986, at Peoria. It wasn’t against ISU, but rather Illinois Wesleyan. The task of guarding him that night fell to junior guard Eric Bridges, son of then-IWU coach Dennie Bridges.

The younger Bridges, who now works in investments for State Farm Insurance near Dallas, likened Hawkins to a great receiver in football who runs precise routes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He ran off of his picks so well,” Bridges said. “They’d start him on one side, run him backdoor, the power forward would back pick you so you had to get around that, the guy on the other side of the lane would pick you, so by the time you got to him, he already had the ball.

“He squared himself really well for shooting. He was a jump shooter and he got off the ground. He was just a pure shooter. They ran a lot of plays for him, you had to run through a lot of picks and you were always catching up.”