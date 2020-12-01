Kindred: Facing Hall of Famer Hersey Hawkins? No sweat ... for him

Two questions arose Sunday upon hearing former Bradley University All-American Hersey Hawkins had been selected for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
One, what took so long? And two, what was it like guarding him?
The answer to the first was simple: It’s not been so long. The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame has only been inducting classes since 2006.
As for No. 2, who better to ask than someone who guarded Hawkins?
Matt Taphorn did it quite a bit in his Illinois State career. The same age as Hawkins — class of 1988 — Taphorn went against Hawkins and the Braves 10 times. The Redbirds were 2-8 in those games, many decided by single digits.
So what was it like?
“By the end of the game, I was dripping with sweat and he looked like he was ready to go another 40 minutes,” Taphorn said.
In other words, it was a lot of work and not a lot of fun.
On the upside it was peaceful, other than the screaming fans at Horton Field House or Peoria’s Carver Arena.
“He was just quiet in general,” Taphorn said. “He rarely said anything on the court. He would not talk trash at all.
“Of course, the Bradley-ISU game was a huge rivalry for us. Certainly facing him made it an even bigger challenge. He always made it special because he had that national player profile that everyone kind of wanted to measure their game against. We certainly tried to raise our effort playing against him.”
A center at Chicago Westinghouse High School, the 6-foot-3 Hawkins transitioned to guard at Bradley, averaging 14.6 points per game as a freshman, 18.7 as a sophomore and 27.2 as a junior. Then came a senior year in which his 36.3 scoring average led the nation, earning him National Player of the Year and first-team All-America honors.
The No. 6 pick in the 1988 NBA Draft, Hawkins had a successful career, scoring 14,470 points in 13 seasons (a 14.7 average).
That didn’t surprise Taphorn, now a division CFO for Caterpillar.
“His game really evolved over the years,” Taphorn said. “When he first came in as a freshman, the majority of his points came inside because he was a center in high school. Every year, he progressively got better, to the point you had to respect his perimeter game or he would just pull up from 3.
“If you came out and guarded him too tight, he would just fly right by you. He also ran the floor so well and scored a lot in transition. He could score in so many ways. One time you look up and he’s got six points. The next time you look up he has 26 points.”
Hawkins had 26 on the nose on Jan. 6, 1986, at Peoria. It wasn’t against ISU, but rather Illinois Wesleyan. The task of guarding him that night fell to junior guard Eric Bridges, son of then-IWU coach Dennie Bridges.
The younger Bridges, who now works in investments for State Farm Insurance near Dallas, likened Hawkins to a great receiver in football who runs precise routes.
Support Local Journalism
“He ran off of his picks so well,” Bridges said. “They’d start him on one side, run him backdoor, the power forward would back pick you so you had to get around that, the guy on the other side of the lane would pick you, so by the time you got to him, he already had the ball.
“He squared himself really well for shooting. He was a jump shooter and he got off the ground. He was just a pure shooter. They ran a lot of plays for him, you had to run through a lot of picks and you were always catching up.”
It didn’t help to foul Hawkins, an excellent free throw shooter, though Bridges said, “I’m sure I did.” He had four fouls in IWU’s 74-64 loss, with Hawkins making all six of his free throws and going 10 of 14 from the field.
The Titans trailed by nine at the half and by 20 in the second half, but kept the score respectable against a Bradley team that finished 32-3 and was ranked as high as No. 9.
The Braves’ point guard was senior Jim Les, who like Hawkins had a lengthy NBA career. The short straw of guarding Les went to Ron Rose, now IWU’s head coach.
Les had 16 points on 8 of 11 shooting with six assists. Rose scored 10 points, going 4 of 6 from the field and 2 of 2 at the foul line.
When it was pointed out Les did not shoot a free throw, Rose said, “You have to be close enough to foul someone.”
Most of us began social distancing this year. Rose was doing it in 1986.
What most did not know that night was Rose was playing his third game against Hawkins. Rose was a junior guard at Morton High School when Hawkins and Westinghouse played at Morton. The two later were on opposite sides in the 1984 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class AA All-Star Game.
Rose outscored Hawkins in both games, including 13 points to earn the Class AA South MVP award in the IBCA game.
“Our playing careers took two vastly different trajectories after that,” Rose said, laughing.
“I would have never imagined in high school or even in that All-Star game that he would become the All-American and the NBA All-Star that he did,” Rose said. “You could just see the improvement once he went to Bradley.
“He was so athletic. I remember that his first step was lightning quick and he got off the floor quick. Everything he did, he did in a quiet fashion. He didn’t bring a lot of attention to himself. He just went out and played and got buckets.”
Hawkins ended with 3,008 points at Bradley, a school and Missouri Valley Conference record. Twice the Missouri Valley Player of the Year, he later did charity work for the Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria with Taphorn.
The two might have been teammates at ISU, a school Hawkins seriously considered before choosing Bradley.
“I always joked that I got his scholarship instead of him, and that kind of led to all those Bradley victories,” Taphorn said. “I’ve also always said some of those 3,000 points that Hersey scored, I had something to do with that, too.
“Just a great guy, great competitor, very humble.”
And no fun to guard.
Bradley Guard Hersey Hawkins
HAWKINS
Player And Coach Of The Year
Player And Coach Of The Year
Bradley Guard Hersey Hawkins
1988 NBA Draft
Bradley Guard Hersey Hawkins
Michael Jordan Hersey Hawkins
1990 NBA Playoffs
1991 NBA Playoffs
Basketball Game NBA Playoff 1991 Philadelphia vs Chicago
Basketball Game NBA Playoff 1991 Philadelphia vs Chicago
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Playoffs 76ers Bulls
NBA Playoffs 76ers Bulls
Kobe Bryant, Sam Perkins
Hersey Hawkins, orie Blount
Lakers SuperSonics 1997
Michael Jordan, Hersey Hawkins
Hersey Hawkins, Reggie Williams
Hersey Hawkins
Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!