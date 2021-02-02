Kindred: Oh my God, I had three of the misses?’ — Mark Edmundson on a night Illinois Wesleyan’s basketball team nearly made every shot

Mark Edmundson’s memory of it falls short of “clear.’ Instead, he used “vaguely” to describe his recollection of Illinois Wesleyan’s 105-88 basketball win at Elmhurst in February 1990.
Fortunately, what escapes the mind is preserved for posterity in print. From the box score in The Pantagraph archives, we know this: Edmundson, a senior starter, had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes.
“If we had 105 (points), that means I really didn’t do much,” Edmundson said.
The box score also reveals Edmundson was 3 of 6 from the field, which on most nights is good.
Not this one.
IWU made 36 of 46 attempts for 78.3 percent, a school record that stands 31 years later.
“Oh my God, I had three of the misses?” Edmundson said. “Oh, that’s awful.”
“Awful” is a bit strong. Edmundson was merely mortal on a night some of his teammates were not. His 1 of 3 accuracy from 3-point range was part of a 4 of 10 effort for IWU. Quick math tells you that left the Titans 32 of 36 from inside the arc, led by 6-foot-10 junior center David Caldwell’s 11 of 11.
Caldwell had 30 points and sophomore guard Dave Kunka added 23, making 9 of 10 field-goal attempts. It was Caldwell’s first start in place of senior All-American Jeff Kuehl, who suffered a broken hand in practice a few days earlier.
Tuesday, the IWU website listed the game as happening on Feb. 2, 1990. The Pantagraph archive revealed it was actually played Feb. 13. No matter, it was historic in a “how in the world did that happen?” sort of way.
A 16-8 team playing on the road without its senior All-American making 78.3 percent of its shots? Against an opponent with a 13-7 record?
Edmundson, an Arthur native and head basketball coach at LeRoy, said Caldwell was “improving every day” and the Titans’ offense was designed to get the ball inside. That helps explain Caldwell’s big night.
There’s also this:
“I remember playing a game at Elmhurst where one of the rims was bent,” Edmundson said. “I don’t know if it was that year, but it might have been. It was hanging down a little bit and I distinctly remember saying, ‘The shots from the top of the key are going to be pretty easy with that rim.’”
The game was in the midst of Dennie Bridges’ long tenure as IWU coach. He went 667-319 in 36 years, and in those 986 games on the Titans’ bench, never had a team shoot better.
It’s a fond memory, right? Well …
“I coached almost a 1,000 games. So to remember the details of that game …,” Bridges said.
He was left to speculate. Bridges’ teams liked to run, so he guessed the fastbreak led to some easy baskets. Also, Randy Sharer’s game story indicated IWU committed 17 turnovers against Elmhurst’s press.
“The fact they pressed, that’s another way we might have gotten Caldwell good shots,” Bridges said. “A lot of times with our press breaker, when we broke the press the center was the guy who ended up getting the layup.”
IWU rolled to a 52-33 halftime lead. Elmhurst outscored the Titans, 55-53, in the second half, but ended at 34.8 percent from the field.
Among the Bluejays’ double-figure scorers was sophomore Scott Adreon, a former Octavia High School star who had 14 points in 33 minutes.
Now principal at Dunlap High School, Adreon offered a theory as to why IWU shot so well.
“If I was on the court long enough to score 14 points, I’m quite confident that was a factor that influenced the Titans’ record shooting night,” said Adreon, former principal at Maroa-Forsyth. “I wasn’t known much for my defensive prowess.
“I can tell you there is probably a direct correlation between the minutes I was on the court and the opponents’ field goal percentage. Coach Whitesell (former Elmhurst coach Jim Whitesell) would agree with me on that.”
The win was part of a satisfying senior season for Edmundson. The Titans were 12-14 the previous year, but the addition of talented freshmen Brian Martin, Steve Kuehl and Steve Czirjak, plus the transfer of 6-7 Mike Thomas and improvement of Caldwell, led to a 22-9 season and a trip to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight.
“It’s fun to think about. It’s fun to think about those guys,” Edmundson said. “It was a great group of guys and a very fun year.”
The Titans won 15 of their final 17 games. They battled hard, took their shots.
And one night, nearly made all of them.
