Kindred: Oh my God, I had three of the misses?’ — Mark Edmundson on a night Illinois Wesleyan’s basketball team nearly made every shot

Caldwell had 30 points and sophomore guard Dave Kunka added 23, making 9 of 10 field-goal attempts. It was Caldwell’s first start in place of senior All-American Jeff Kuehl, who suffered a broken hand in practice a few days earlier.

Tuesday, the IWU website listed the game as happening on Feb. 2, 1990. The Pantagraph archive revealed it was actually played Feb. 13. No matter, it was historic in a “how in the world did that happen?” sort of way.

A 16-8 team playing on the road without its senior All-American making 78.3 percent of its shots? Against an opponent with a 13-7 record?

Edmundson, an Arthur native and head basketball coach at LeRoy, said Caldwell was “improving every day” and the Titans’ offense was designed to get the ball inside. That helps explain Caldwell’s big night.

There’s also this:

“I remember playing a game at Elmhurst where one of the rims was bent,” Edmundson said. “I don’t know if it was that year, but it might have been. It was hanging down a little bit and I distinctly remember saying, ‘The shots from the top of the key are going to be pretty easy with that rim.’”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}