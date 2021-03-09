Kindred: Seeing is believing. Ayo Dosunmu gets my vote for best Illini ‘closer’ ever

But Dosunmu? He matters a lot. He matters most when it means the most, a rare and precious convergence.

He gets to the rim when everyone knows it’s where he’s headed. He hits 3-pointers when nothing else will do. At full speed, he pulls up and swishes jumpers, the way players used to, were encouraged to do. He uses the backboard, gets to the free throw line … old school stuff.

He does all of this with time melting away and losing staring him in the face. Dosunmu chooses to win, and what a sight that is.

We saw it Saturday when, in his first game back from a broken nose and concussion, he sank a layup while being fouled with 44 seconds left, snapping a 68-all tie at Ohio State. He completed the three-point play and later added two free throws, sealing a 73-68 win.

We saw it on Feb. 12 at Nebraska when, with his team struggling late against the bottom-feeder Cornhuskers, he scored 17 straight points over an eight-minute stretch to spearhead a 77-72 overtime win.

We saw it back on Nov. 27 when his two free throws with 2.3 seconds left beat upset-minded Ohio.