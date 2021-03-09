Kindred: Seeing is believing. Ayo Dosunmu gets my vote for best Illini ‘closer’ ever

One of the perks of retiring as sports editor is the opportunity to watch more sports. Let me explain.
When you are in the trenches of a newspaper sports department, particularly in an era of shrinking resources and deadlines, there is little time to be a “casual” fan.
Your energy and focus are consumed with scheduling, prioritizing, writing and, yes, panicking when you realize you have too few bodies to cover all that’s happening locally. So when someone in real life says, “The Illini are playing tonight. Can’t wait to watch them,” you sigh.
Watch them? There’s no time to watch, just worry … “What time does it start? What if it goes overtime? Will we get it by deadline? Oh, and did we get the BHS game yet?”
Those concerns are left to others now. My thoughts (and prayers) are with them.
A blessing in this first year of retirement, or semi retirement, has been flipping on the TV and watching University of Illinois basketball, specifically junior guard Ayo Dosunmu. It’s happened early in the afternoon, early in the evening and/or late at night. Blissfully, the hour doesn’t matter in the world of casual fandom.
But Dosunmu? He matters a lot. He matters most when it means the most, a rare and precious convergence.
He gets to the rim when everyone knows it’s where he’s headed. He hits 3-pointers when nothing else will do. At full speed, he pulls up and swishes jumpers, the way players used to, were encouraged to do. He uses the backboard, gets to the free throw line … old school stuff.
He does all of this with time melting away and losing staring him in the face. Dosunmu chooses to win, and what a sight that is.
We saw it Saturday when, in his first game back from a broken nose and concussion, he sank a layup while being fouled with 44 seconds left, snapping a 68-all tie at Ohio State. He completed the three-point play and later added two free throws, sealing a 73-68 win.
We saw it on Feb. 12 at Nebraska when, with his team struggling late against the bottom-feeder Cornhuskers, he scored 17 straight points over an eight-minute stretch to spearhead a 77-72 overtime win.
We saw it back on Nov. 27 when his two free throws with 2.3 seconds left beat upset-minded Ohio.
The rest of you saw him deliver time and again last season, when Dosunmu did the following (take a deep breath before reading):
Made a stepback 3-pointer with 46 seconds left to beat Wisconsin, scored eight points in the final two minutes to defeat Rutgers, scored the last four points of a four-point win over Northwestern, hit a jumper with :00.5 left to beat Michigan, sank a floater with 16 seconds left to seal a win at Penn State, made a 3-pointer with 1:28 to go and two free throws with 4.5 seconds left to beat Indiana, and hit a pull-up jumper with 31 seconds to go in a win over Iowa.
Oh, and as a freshman, you saw him nail back-to-back 3-pointers to break a 68-all tie in a win over Michigan State.
Maybe you need to see more to call him the best closer in Illini history.
Not me.
Granted, those first two seasons were seen by me largely through the prose of former Illini beat writer Joey Wagner and late-night television highlights. That was enough to understand Dosumnu was special.
Watching regularly this year has revealed just how unique and consistent he is at “crunch time.” That is, when losses turn to wins.
There have been some great closers at Illinois. Two who come to mind are Nick Anderson of the 1989 Flyin’ Illini and Deron Williams of the 2005 national runner-up team. Both had signature moments: Anderson’s buzzer-beater from near halfcourt to beat Indiana, Williams’ late 3-pointers to rally past Arizona in the NCAA regional final.
The 1989 team had Kenny Battle willing the Illini to a comeback win over Missouri. He was a late-game warrior to be sure. Others have been as well. Yet, has anyone in an Illini uniform done it as frequently, almost routinely, as Dosunmu?
No less an authority than longtime Champaign News-Gazette columnist Loren Tate, who has covered more Illinois games than anyone, wrote earlier this year that Dosunmu belongs in the conversation of greatest Illini player ever and “has certainly been the most prolific finisher.”
Finisher, closer … take your pick.
Dosunmu is both.
And what a sight that is.
