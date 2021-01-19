Kindred: Without fans, Illinois State-Bradley more a ‘rehearsal’ than the real thing

Fans make a rivalry. They provide the heat, passion and soundtrack. They talk trash in living rooms, on barstools and while standing at urinals.
Yes, urinals.
That happened one year at Carver Arena in Peoria. Probably more than one actually, but at least one in which a reporter with an impatient bladder heard a Bradley fan barking about then-Illinois State coach Kevin Stallings to the ISU fan standing next to him.
It was halftime. The game had stopped, but the rivalry was still going.
And going, and going.
There will be no fans Wednesday night when Bradley and ISU meet at Redbird Arena. COVID-19 doesn’t care about their rivalry. Question is, do we?
In the media we like to call it a “renewal” every time rivals meet. This year, “rehearsal” is more accurate. That’s how it will feel … a rehearsal for when the rivalry regains its heartbeat, voice.
That won’t happen this season. So on Wednesday and on Feb. 17 in Peoria, programs headed in opposite directions will meet in empty arenas.
The “War on 74” will be glorified scrimmages likely to be won by Bradley, which is 9-4 this year, has won the past two Missouri Valley Conference Tournaments and is 52-29 over the past three seasons. ISU is 4-8 this season, 31-45 over the past three years and 0-5 in the last five meetings against Bradley.
Even with fans, there would not be much there in terms of excitement and anticipation. But here’s the thing: fans can rescue the weakest of rivalry matchups, turn “ho-hum” into “Oh man!”
The best Bradley-ISU example came 10 years ago at Redbird Arena. Bradley entered the game on Feb. 22, 2011 at 10-18 overall and 3-13 in the Valley. ISU was 11-17 and 3-13.
The winner would be the ninth seed in the Missouri Valley Tournament. The loser would be the 10th and last seed. Hype for the game was a whisper.
For 39 minutes, it lived down to the low expectations. The play was so bad, a certain columnist referred to it as “alleged basketball.”
Yet, in the final minute, the game found life, thanks to five lead changes and a roaring crowd. ISU senior guard Austin Hill provided the last lead with 2.7 seconds left, putting the home team ahead 51-50 on a drive to the basket.
A Bradley shot from near halfcourt was off the mark as the buzzer sounded. Then came the stuff of rivalries.
The ISU students in attendance stormed Doug Collins Court, celebrating as if the Redbirds had won the Valley championship. They turned Senior Night into a lifelong memory for the likes of Hill and fellow senior guard Alex Rubin.
“I wasn’t expecting that,” Hill said afterward. “I was still on the ground and looked up and somebody’s feet were in my face.”
Rubin?
“I don’t know if I’m going to sleep tonight,” he said. “That was so much fun. I got scared for a second with the students rushing me. I fell on the floor. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ I was so confused.”
We all were.
For 39 minutes, the 6,126 fans had every right to storm the exit. The teams combined to go 4 of 34 from 3-point range, with ISU making 2 of 19. The Redbirds had 12 first-half turnovers (16 in all) and shot 36 percent overall.
And won.
Maybe fans were celebrating that they wouldn’t have to endure overtime.
Being a fan was hard work that night. You could sense it from the press table, hear it in the collective groans. Then came the final minute, the frantic screams and the stunning postgame stampede.
“Usually there’s not that many people at the games,” ISU sophomore Jackie Carmichael said. “All the people rushing the court, it was kind of crazy. But it was cool.”
Indeed.
Fans make a rivalry. Without them, it is quiet, empty.
Even at the urinals.
Delight in white
