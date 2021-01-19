Kindred: Without fans, Illinois State-Bradley more a ‘rehearsal’ than the real thing

That won’t happen this season. So on Wednesday and on Feb. 17 in Peoria, programs headed in opposite directions will meet in empty arenas.

The “War on 74” will be glorified scrimmages likely to be won by Bradley, which is 9-4 this year, has won the past two Missouri Valley Conference Tournaments and is 52-29 over the past three seasons. ISU is 4-8 this season, 31-45 over the past three years and 0-5 in the last five meetings against Bradley.

Even with fans, there would not be much there in terms of excitement and anticipation. But here’s the thing: fans can rescue the weakest of rivalry matchups, turn “ho-hum” into “Oh man!”

The best Bradley-ISU example came 10 years ago at Redbird Arena. Bradley entered the game on Feb. 22, 2011 at 10-18 overall and 3-13 in the Valley. ISU was 11-17 and 3-13.

The winner would be the ninth seed in the Missouri Valley Tournament. The loser would be the 10th and last seed. Hype for the game was a whisper.