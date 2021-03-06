Anderson has 31, No. 17 Oklahoma beats No. 6 West Virginia

Cormac Ryan, Nikola Djogo and Nate Laszewski had 11 points apiece for Notre Dame, which had dropped four in a row. Juwan Durham had nine points and nine rebounds.

NO. 21 VIRGINIA 68, LOUISVILLE 58: Sam Hauser scored 24 points and Trey Murphy III added 17 as No. 21 Virginia clinched the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship at Louisville, Ky.

Assured of least a No. 2 seed entering the regular-season finale, the Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4) received a huge opening for bigger things when first-place and No. 11 Florida State lost 83-73 earlier in the day at Notre Dame.

Virginia then methodically took care of the Cardinals (13-6, 8-5) to leapfrog the Seminoles despite a blowout loss at FSU in the season's lone meeting on Feb. 15.

NO. 23 PURDUE 67, INDIANA 58: Zach Edey scored 20 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 as No. 23 Purdue won its ninth straight game in the in-state rivalry at West Lafayette, Ind.

It's the Boilermakers' best run in the series since they beat Indiana nine in a row from 1929-35 boosted by Wooden, a star player who went on to coaching fame.

Purdue (18-8, 13-6 Big Ten) heads into next week's Big Ten Tournament with five consecutive wins. Edey also had nine rebounds.

Aljami Durham had 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Hoosiers. Indiana (12-14, 7-12) finished conference play for the fifth consecutive season without a winning record — the first time that has happened since 1911-19.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.