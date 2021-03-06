Anderson has 31, No. 17 Oklahoma State beats No. 6 West Virginia

Sophomore Avery Anderson III scored a career-high 31 points to lead No. 17 Oklahoma State to an 85-80 victory over No. 6 West Virginia on Saturday in their Big 12 regular-season finale at Morgantown, W Va.
The Cowboys (18-7, 11-7 Big 12) made up for the loss of two starters by finding holes in the defense for easy layups, shooting 58% from the floor and outhustling West Virginia for rebounds.
Oklahoma State was without star freshman Cade Cunningham, who injured his left ankle late in a loss to No. 3 Baylor on Thursday. Isaac Likekele also sat out for the sixth time in seven games with a hand injury.
Freshman Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 18 points for Oklahoma State. Kalib Boone added 12 points while his twin brother, Keylan, scored 11.
Taz Sherman led West Virginia (18-8, 11-6 Big 12) with 20 points. Derek Culver added 14 points, Miles McBride scored 12 and Emmitt Matthews 11.
NO. 8 ALABAMA 89, GEORGIA 79: Herbert Jones had two baskets in a 9-0 run to open the second half as No. 8 Alabama matched its school record for Southeastern Conference wins at Athens, Ga.
Jahvon Quinerly led five Alabama scorers in double figures with 18 points. John Petty Jr. had 15 and Jaden Shackelford finished with 14.
Alabama (21-6, 16-2) has 16 SEC wins in the 1986-87 season and will take a three-game winning streak into next week's SEC Tournament.
Georgia (14-11, 7-11) led by 14 in the first half but couldn't maintain the pace. Sahvir Wheeler led the Bulldogs with 18 points.
PROVIDENCE 54, NO. 10 VILLANOVA 52: David Duke made a tiebreaking tip-in with 2.8 seconds left as Providence held on after blowing a 20-point lead at Providence, R.I.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had an open look at a 3-pointer after a long inbounds pass, but the shot hit the front of the rim and the buzzer sounded before Jermaine Samuels tipped it in.
Already without point guard Collin Gillespie, who tore his MCL on Wednesday, the Big East champion Wildcats, ranked No. 10, lost backup Justin Moore to an ankle injury in the first half.
Duke and Nate Watson scored 20 points apiece, and Noah Horchler had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Providence (13-12, 9-10 Big East).
NOTRE DAME 83, NO. 11 FLORIDA STATE 73: Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points and Dane Goodwin had 15 as Notre Dame beat a ranked team for the first time over three years at South Bend, Ind.
The Fighting Irish (10-14, 7-11 ACC) had five players score in double figures. They also went 28 for 34 at the free-throw line, compared to 15 for 20 for the Seminoles (15-5, 11-4).
Notre Dame's last win over a ranked team was a 67-66 victory over Wichita State in November 2017. They had dropped 28 such games in a row.
Cormac Ryan, Nikola Djogo and Nate Laszewski had 11 points apiece for Notre Dame, which had dropped four in a row. Juwan Durham had nine points and nine rebounds.
NO. 14 CREIGHTON 93, BUTLER 73: Marcus Zegarowski matched his career high with 32 points and No. 14 Creighton closed a difficult week off the court by routing Butler at Omaha, Neb.
The Bluejays (18-7, 14-6 Big East) won for the first time in three games, doing it without head coach Greg McDermott, who is suspended indefinitely for making racially insensitive remarks to his team following a Feb. 27 loss. Assistant coach Alan Huss served as interim head coach against the Bulldogs.
Denzel Mahoney scored 15 points, Damien Jefferson added 12 and Christian Bishop had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
NO. 21 VIRGINIA 68, LOUISVILLE 58: Sam Hauser scored 24 points and Trey Murphy III added 17 as No. 21 Virginia clinched the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship at Louisville, Ky.
Assured of least a No. 2 seed entering the regular-season finale, the Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4) received a huge opening for bigger things when first-place and No. 11 Florida State lost 83-73 earlier in the day at Notre Dame.
Virginia then methodically took care of the Cardinals (13-6, 8-5) to leapfrog the Seminoles despite a blowout loss at FSU in the season's lone meeting on Feb. 15.
NO. 23 PURDUE 67, INDIANA 58: Zach Edey scored 20 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 as No. 23 Purdue won its ninth straight game in the in-state rivalry at West Lafayette, Ind.
It's the Boilermakers' best run in the series since they beat Indiana nine in a row from 1929-35 boosted by Wooden, a star player who went on to coaching fame.
Purdue (18-8, 13-6 Big Ten) heads into next week's Big Ten Tournament with five consecutive wins. Edey also had nine rebounds.
Aljami Durham had 14 points and Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 12 points and five rebounds to lead the Hoosiers. Indiana (12-14, 7-12) finished conference play for the fifth consecutive season without a winning record — the first time that has happened since 1911-19.