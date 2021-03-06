Anderson has 31, No. 17 Oklahoma State beats No. 6 West Virginia

Georgia (14-11, 7-11) led by 14 in the first half but couldn't maintain the pace. Sahvir Wheeler led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

PROVIDENCE 54, NO. 10 VILLANOVA 52: David Duke made a tiebreaking tip-in with 2.8 seconds left as Providence held on after blowing a 20-point lead at Providence, R.I.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had an open look at a 3-pointer after a long inbounds pass, but the shot hit the front of the rim and the buzzer sounded before Jermaine Samuels tipped it in.

Already without point guard Collin Gillespie, who tore his MCL on Wednesday, the Big East champion Wildcats, ranked No. 10, lost backup Justin Moore to an ankle injury in the first half.

Duke and Nate Watson scored 20 points apiece, and Noah Horchler had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Providence (13-12, 9-10 Big East).

NOTRE DAME 83, NO. 11 FLORIDA STATE 73: Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points and Dane Goodwin had 15 as Notre Dame beat a ranked team for the first time over three years at South Bend, Ind.

The Fighting Irish (10-14, 7-11 ACC) had five players score in double figures. They also went 28 for 34 at the free-throw line, compared to 15 for 20 for the Seminoles (15-5, 11-4).