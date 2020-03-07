Arch Madness: Bradley, Valparaiso advance to championship game

ST. LOUIS — Darrell Brown scored 25 points to lead five in double-figure scoring as No. 4 seed Bradley beat eighth-seeded Drake, 76-66, on Saturday to advance to a second straight Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship.

Bradley (22-11) will play for the title on Sunday against Valparaiso.

Nate Kennell added 12 points for the Braves. Danya Kingsby and Elijah Childs had 11 points apiece and Koch Bar chipped in 10.

Liam Robbins scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Drake (20-14). Roman Penn added 17 points and D.J. Wilkins had 14.

The Braves never trailed after the opening minute and built a 44-35 halftime lead. Drake pulled to 52-49, but Bradley answered with a 7-0 spurt, highlighted by Bar's pump-fake jumper in the key that drew a foul from Robbins, his fourth of the game.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bulldogs cut the deficit to six points with five minutes to play but didn't get closer.

Valparaiso 89, Missouri State 82: Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 29 points with nine rebounds and five assists and Valparaiso beat Missouri State in the second semifinal.