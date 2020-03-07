Arch Madness: Bradley, Valparaiso advance to championship game

ST. LOUIS — Darrell Brown scored 25 points to lead five in double-figure scoring as No. 4 seed Bradley beat eighth-seeded Drake, 76-66, on Saturday to advance to a second straight Missouri Valley Conference tournament championship.
Bradley (22-11) will play for the title on Sunday against Valparaiso.
Nate Kennell added 12 points for the Braves. Danya Kingsby and Elijah Childs had 11 points apiece and Koch Bar chipped in 10.
Liam Robbins scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Drake (20-14). Roman Penn added 17 points and D.J. Wilkins had 14.
The Braves never trailed after the opening minute and built a 44-35 halftime lead. Drake pulled to 52-49, but Bradley answered with a 7-0 spurt, highlighted by Bar's pump-fake jumper in the key that drew a foul from Robbins, his fourth of the game.
The Bulldogs cut the deficit to six points with five minutes to play but didn't get closer.
Valparaiso 89, Missouri State 82: Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 29 points with nine rebounds and five assists and Valparaiso beat Missouri State in the second semifinal.
The No. 7 seed Crusaders (19-15) beat 10th-seed Evansville on Thursday and upset No. 2 seed Loyola on Friday. Valpo is the first Thursday play-in winner to advance to the championship game.
Isiaih Mosley hit a 3-pointer to give No. 6 Missouri State (16-17) a 28-19 lead with 6:17 before halftime. The Crusaders responded with a 10-0 run, took the lead and were up 40-38 at intermission. Freeman-Liberty's jump shot with 12:50 left extended Valpo's lead to 61-48 and they maintained safe distance until Keandre Cook's 3 with 21 seconds left reduced the Bears' deficit to 85-82.
Ben Krikke sank to foul shots a couple of seconds later to seal the win.
John Kiser scored 17 for the Crusaders, Krikke 11 and Donovan Clay 10.
Cook led the Bears with 26 points, Lamont West 15, Gaige Prim 12, Tulio Da Silva and Mosley 11 apiece.
