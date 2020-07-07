Basketball summer access begins soon, but Missouri Valley Conference commissioner Doug Elgin unsure how season will look

Loyola coach Porter Moser said his school's campus in Chicago is still closed. Rambler coaches remain working from home and players haven't been able to do voluntary strength and conditioning workouts which most schools started in late June for some student-athletes.

Moser believes his players will be allowed to return to campus later this week to undergo testing and a possible quarantine before they can get on the court July 20.

"There's nothing like being in the gym. That's who we are," said Moser. "Working with young people in the gym, that's my favorite part of the job. Not being able to do that is hard, but it pales in comparison to what some people are going through."

But not even the teams with summer access will be at full strength.

Muller said 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore Alex Kotov, who signed with ISU in the spring, will remain at his home in Moscow, Russia, for a while.