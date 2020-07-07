Basketball summer access begins soon, but Missouri Valley Conference commissioner Doug Elgin unsure how season will look

NORMAL — College basketball teams are getting excited about summer access with coaches on the court beginning July 20.
After more than four months of the sport being shut down by the coronavirus global pandemic, there is finally a ray of sunshine at the end of a long tunnel.
Missouri Valley Conference commissioner Doug Elgin doesn't want to put the brakes on that enthusiasm. Yet during Tuesday's MVC summer men's basketball coaches teleconference, Elgin was asked if he would feel comfortable if the season started July 20.
"I would not," said Elgin.
As coronavirus cases continue to spike throughout parts of the country, Elgin realizes the return of college sports in the fall is far from a certainty.
"Our top priority is the health and safety of student-athletes and staff and anyone really involved in the administration of our games and fans," he said. "It's a little bit too early to make some of those determinations whether we could start a fall season right now. I do think things may look a lot different, and probably will, when we turn the calendar to August.
"We're soon going to reach the point where we're going to have to make some of those very tough decisions."
Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, who will be starting his first season at Iona, suggested last week pushing the college basketball season back to a Jan. 1 start with only conference games. Sources say the Ivy League is expected to do that.
MVC basketball coaches were asked how nervous they were about the season either not starting on time in early November or starting then stopping.
"I try not to look too far ahead. I don't want to be blindsided or naive, but nobody knows what's going to happen next week much less three or four months from now," said Illinois State coach Dan Muller. "I try very hard to stay in the moment, like we tell our guys.
"If we get a couple months from now and we can't practice or it looks like we'll push things back, we certainly will adjust and prepare for that. For now I'm looking forward to the Sept. 29 (first official) practice date and November whatever first game."
Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said he "is scared to death" about chances of the season being interrupted or not starting on time.
"I'm paying close attention to what other teams are doing and other leagues and pro sports. I'm worried about football," said Lansing. "I'm a huge college football fan. I'm praying every day. I have a good life. People have been devastated. We have a lot of deaths, but there's been people devastated, businesses, families, your heart goes out to all of them.
"We want things to get back to normal, but it's not. We're doing everything we can on our part."
Elgin said the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament in the spring was costly to the MVC. The league and its 10 members schools expected this year's payout, which comes in a six-year average cycle, to between $15 and $16 million.
Instead, the MVC received less than $6 million. That forced some salary cuts and streamlined operations in the league's St. Louis office.
"It was a fairly significant haircut, if you will," said Elgin. "Hopefully we'll get back to the normal NCAA (payout) distribution if March Madness does happen in the spring, and we'll get through this."
The coronavirus already is having an impact in the MVC.
Evansville's student-athletes are not allowed on campus this summer, so the Purple Aces won't have any summer workouts with coach Todd Lickliter, who took over in January last season.
Loyola coach Porter Moser said his school's campus in Chicago is still closed. Rambler coaches remain working from home and players haven't been able to do voluntary strength and conditioning workouts which most schools started in late June for some student-athletes.
Moser believes his players will be allowed to return to campus later this week to undergo testing and a possible quarantine before they can get on the court July 20.
"There's nothing like being in the gym. That's who we are," said Moser. "Working with young people in the gym, that's my favorite part of the job. Not being able to do that is hard, but it pales in comparison to what some people are going through."
But not even the teams with summer access will be at full strength.
Muller said 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore Alex Kotov, who signed with ISU in the spring, will remain at his home in Moscow, Russia, for a while.
"Alex, as or right now, does not know when he can come back," said Muller. "He bought a plane ticket for about a week from now, and yesterday they canceled it and said you can't leave yet. It sounds like they're telling him Aug. 1 at the earliest. We all know that could be changed. He's the only player on our team who left the states."
Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said he doesn't expect sophomore guard Sigurd Lorange from Norway or sophomore forward Emil Freese-Villien from Denmark to be able to enter the country this summer.
Coaches and players have not only had to deal with the pandemic, but also social unrest that has gripped the country this summer.
Missouri State coach Dana Ford, a former ISU player and associate head coach, has organized monthly basketball games throughout the Springfield community to allow local youth to interact with Bears basketball players and local law enforcement.
Ford organized the events with collaboration from the Springfield Police Department, the city of Springfield, the Community Partnership of the Ozarks and the Springfield Dream Center.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson said he is going to call Ford soon to find out the particulars and set something up similar in Cedar Falls.
Jacobson also said it could be on the players to determine what this season looks like. The UNI coach said two of his players were among seven Panther student-athletes to test positive for coronavirus last week. Both are doing well.
"To get the most of summer access we have to do a great job today paying attention to coronavirus and the decisions we make to social distance, wear masks, do all the things you have to do make sure all of the guys are in the gym July 20," said Jacobson. "We don't want to set our group back because we make a decision that puts us in a spot that is not beneficial."
UNI, which was last season's regular-season champion, and Loyola are expected to be the top two teams in the league.
Jacobson said standout junior guard AJ Green, the league's most valuable player, has until Aug. 3 to take his name out of the NBA Draft. It appears likely Green, who has received feedback from NBA teams, will return to UNI.
