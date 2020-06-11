BHS graduate Colton Sandage eager to finally test Division I level with Western Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — It might have taken two years longer than he originally intended to play Division I basketball. That doesn't matter now to Colton Sandage.
Sandage, a Bloomington High School graduate, announced he has accepted a scholarship offer from Western Illinois. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard plans to sign sometime this week to play the next two seasons for the Leathernecks.
During his senior year at BHS, Sandage signed a national letter of intent with Texas Arlington. But after an unexpected coaching change at Arlington, Sandage asked for and was granted his release.
Sandage decided on the junior college route and landed at Vincennes (Ind.) University. He helped the Trailblazers win the 2019 Division I junior college national championship. Vincennes was poised to defend its title in March before the tourney was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Being at Vincennes it was trust the process and keep working, keep working and good things will turn out," he said.
Rob Jeter, an assistant at Minnesota, was named Western Illinois' head coach in late March after the Leathernecks suffered through a 5-21 season. Jeter earlier served 11 seasons as head coach at Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Western Illinois plays in the Summit League.
"They've got a lot of transfers coming in and want to win right now. They don't want to waste any time," said Sandage. "We pretty much all agreed that the main goal is to play in the NCAA Tournament. That's a place where we can make that happen."
Sandage knows his place will be mostly on the perimeter. He sank 129 3-pointers during his two seasons at Vincennes when he averaged 8.7 and 8.6 points per game, respectively, while starting 17 games.
"Whenever I'm on the floor I space the court and that opens up everything else for other players," he said.
Vincennes compiled a 62-7 record during Sandage's two seasons. Sandage — whose stepbrother, Brandon Holtz, played at Illinois State — figures he is more than ready for Division I thanks to his time at Vincennes under head coach Todd Franklin.
"It improved my game tremendously," he said. "Just being in Coach Franklin's system, you really improve on everything fundamentally. The simple stuff makes you become a better player. He's one of the best coaches in any level of college basketball and really prepares you for the games."
Sandage suffered a torn left ACL as BHS' quarterback during his senior season. He returned sooner than expected to basketball and played in the Purple Raiders' last three games.
During his junior season at BHS, Sandage averaged 13 points as the Raiders finished third in the Class 3A State Tournament.
Sandage said his left knee "for sure is not a problem" anymore.
