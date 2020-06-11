BHS graduate Colton Sandage eager to finally test Division I level with Western Illinois

Rob Jeter, an assistant at Minnesota, was named Western Illinois' head coach in late March after the Leathernecks suffered through a 5-21 season. Jeter earlier served 11 seasons as head coach at Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Western Illinois plays in the Summit League.

"They've got a lot of transfers coming in and want to win right now. They don't want to waste any time," said Sandage. "We pretty much all agreed that the main goal is to play in the NCAA Tournament. That's a place where we can make that happen."

Sandage knows his place will be mostly on the perimeter. He sank 129 3-pointers during his two seasons at Vincennes when he averaged 8.7 and 8.6 points per game, respectively, while starting 17 games.

"Whenever I'm on the floor I space the court and that opens up everything else for other players," he said.

Vincennes compiled a 62-7 record during Sandage's two seasons. Sandage — whose stepbrother, Brandon Holtz, played at Illinois State — figures he is more than ready for Division I thanks to his time at Vincennes under head coach Todd Franklin.