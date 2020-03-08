Bradley grabs second successive MVC Tournament crown

Wardle's actions paid off.

"He came in with a chip on his shoulder and he proved it," Wardle said. "There's nothing better than when you see true hard work pay off. He let everyone see what he was made of — it was great."

Brown hit on six of 14 shots including a 4 of 6 effort from 3-point range. He kick-started a 38-18 run over the final 12 minutes and 2 seconds with a jumper that the game 49-all. His 3-pointer later in the run pushed the lead to 62-52. He also added nine assists.

"He can carry us when he gets hot like that," Childs said.

Valparaiso (19-16) led 48-42 before the Braves took charge,

Bradley rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit to beat Northern Iowa 57-54 in last year's MVC final.

The six-point hole on Sunday was nothing for the Braves, who have played well down the stretch over the past month.

"It's one possession at a time and everyone contributing," Brown said. "It's not like we panic when we get down. We knew what we had to do and we did it."'

Tahvanainen hit a big 3-pointer to cap off a 7-0 run that put the Braves ahead for good 56-51.