College basketball: Carter, Northern Iowa turn back Southern Illinois

Jermaine Samuels added 17 points and Justin Moore had 16 for Jay Wright's team. Collin Gillespie had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists.

The Wildcats (11-1, 6-0 Big East) built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and were really never threatened in handing Seton Hall (9-8, 6-5) its third straight loss to a ranked opponent.

NO. 24 OKLAHOMA 66, NO. 9 ALABAMA 61: De'Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help Oklahoma beat Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, despite playing without scoring leader Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols at Norman, Okla.

Elijah Harkless scored 14 points and Brady Manek added 12 for the Sooners (11-4). The became the second team in the past 25 years to beat three Top 10 teams in a row, following wins over Kansas and Texas.

Alex Reese scored 15 points for Alabama (14-4). It has won 10 in a row.

NO. 10 TEXAS TECH 76, LSU 71: Mac McClung, who had not made a field goal in the second half, hit two 3-pointers to key a stunning late rally in Texas Tech's victory over LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Baton Rouge, La.