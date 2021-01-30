College basketball: Carter, Northern Iowa turn back Southern Illinois

Noah Carter contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds as Northern Iowa beat Southern Illinois, 74-62, in a Missouri Valley Conference game Saturday in Carbondale.
Bowen Born had 17 points for Northern Iowa (5-10, 3-6 MVC), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Trae Berhow added 16 points and seven rebounds. Austin Phyfe had 13 rebounds.
Ben Harvey had 11 points for the Salukis (7-6, 1-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Kyler Filewich added 10 points. Dalton Banks had 10 points and six rebounds.
TOP 25
NO. 2 BAYLOR 84, AUBURN 72: Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks and No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at Waco, Texas.
Mitchell made a 3-pointer with 11½ minutes left to extend Baylor's lead to 59-43, getting the pass from Jared Butler and making the shot right after coming out of one of his shoes.
Baylor (16-0), which has gone deeper into a season without a loss only one other time — a 17-0 start in 2011-12. Adam Flagler, another transfer, led the Bears with a season-high 19 points.
NO. 3 VILLANOVA 80, SETON HALL 72: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 23 points in 21 minutes and Villanova rolled to ninth straight victory, beating Seton Hall at Newark, N.J.
Jermaine Samuels added 17 points and Justin Moore had 16 for Jay Wright's team. Collin Gillespie had 11 points and a career-high 11 assists.
The Wildcats (11-1, 6-0 Big East) built a double-digit lead midway through the first half and were really never threatened in handing Seton Hall (9-8, 6-5) its third straight loss to a ranked opponent.
NO. 24 OKLAHOMA 66, NO. 9 ALABAMA 61: De'Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help Oklahoma beat Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, despite playing without scoring leader Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols at Norman, Okla.
Elijah Harkless scored 14 points and Brady Manek added 12 for the Sooners (11-4). The became the second team in the past 25 years to beat three Top 10 teams in a row, following wins over Kansas and Texas.
Alex Reese scored 15 points for Alabama (14-4). It has won 10 in a row.
NO. 10 TEXAS TECH 76, LSU 71: Mac McClung, who had not made a field goal in the second half, hit two 3-pointers to key a stunning late rally in Texas Tech's victory over LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Baton Rouge, La.
Texas Tech (12-5) scored straight 12 points in the final minute. With the Red Raiders trailing 71-64 following a field goal by Shareef O'Neal with 1:10 remaining in the game, McClung hit two from behind the arc.
FLORIDA 85, NO. 11 WEST VIRGINIA 80: Colin Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida beat West Virginia in the Big 12-SEC Challenge at Morgantown, W. Va.
Noah Locke had 19 points for Florida (10-4). Tyree Applebee finished with 12.
Derek Culver led West Virginia (11-5) with a career-high 28 points.
NO. 12 MISSOURI 102, TCU 98, OT: Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and Missouri beat TCU in overtime in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Columbia, Mo.
The Tigers (11-3) trailed by 12 with less than five minutes left in regulation. Missouri rallied behind Pinson's outside shooting. He went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc, including a deep 3 with 3.9 seconds left that tied it at 89.
Freshman Mike Miles led TCU (9-7) with a career-high 28 points.
PENN STATE 81, NO. 14 WISCONSIN 71: Myreon Jones scored 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Penn State snapped a decade-long skid against Wisconsin at State College, Pa.
Izaiah Brockington added 18 points and John Harrar had 17 for the Nittany Lions (6-7, 3-6 Big Ten). They had lost 13 straight to Wisconsin.
Nate Reuvers led Wisconsin (13-5, 7-4) with 18 points.