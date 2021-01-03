College basketball: Hemphill, Wilkins lift Drake past Southern Illinois

Shanquan Hemphill had 17 points to lead five Drake players in double figures as the Bulldogs won their 12th consecutive game to open the season, topping Southern Illinois 73-55 in Missouri Valley Conference action Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa.
D.J. Wilkins added 14 points for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn chipped in 11, Joseph Yesufu scored 10 and Darnell Brodie had 10.
Drake (12-0, 3-0 MVC) scored 34 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Lance Jones had 18 points for the Salukis (7-2, 1-2). Ben Harvey added 15 points. The teams meet again Monday.
Missouri State 76, Indiana State 66: Isiaih Mosley scored a career-high 29 points as Missouri State edged past Indiana State at Springfield, Mo., to complete a weekend sweep.
Mosley made 12 for 14 from the line. Keaton Hervey added 11 points for Missouri State (6-1, 3-1), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Gaige Prim added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Randy Miller Jr. had 17 points for the Sycamores (3-6, 0-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Tyreke Key added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Williams had 10 points and three blocks.
Jake LaRavia, whose 14 points per game heading into the matchup led the Sycamores, shot only 14% from outside the arc (1 of 7).
Missouri State defeated Indiana State 84-74 on Saturday.
Evansville 70, UNI 64: Shamar Givance scored a career-high 22 points, including key free throws with 23 seconds left, and Evansville defeated Northern Iowa, completing a weekend sweep of the Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorites at Evansville, Ind.
Evan Kuhlman had 14 points for Evansville (5-5, 3-1). Jawaun Newton added 11 points and six rebounds. Samari Curtis had six rebounds.
Austin Phyfe had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (2-7, 1-3). Trae Berhow added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Berthow helped close a 12-point gap, scoring eight in a 16-11 run that brought Northern Iowa to within five, 67-62 with 1:21 left.
Evansville entertains Illinois State on Saturday and next Sunday.
BIG TEN
No. 21 Minnesota 77, No. 25 Ohio State 60: Liam Robbins had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, keeping up his impactful introduction to the Big Ten for No. 21 Minnesota in a rout over No. 25 Ohio State at Minneapolis.
Marcus Carr added 15 points and Gabe Kalscheur scored 13 for the Gophers (10-2, 2-2), who emerged with three wins from a 10-day, four-game stretch — all against Top 25 foes.
Duane Washington Jr. had 21 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range, but the Buckeyes (8-3, 2-3) shot just 8 for 32 in the second half while watching a six-point halftime deficit slip further away. E.J. Liddell added 10 points for Ohio State.
Robbins, the 7-footer who transferred from Drake and had his eligibility immediate granted by the NCAA, pitched in four assists and two steals in another display of all-around excellence that has helped give Minnesota some new life this season.
The Gophers posted their third straight victory over Ohio State, their longest streak in the series since winning five in a row from 1996-98, games that were later vacated for NCAA violations. Minnesota's best win of the pandemic-shortened previous season was an 84-71 victory over the then-third-ranked Buckeyes on Dec. 15, 2019. Carr had 35 points, which is still his career high.
TOP 25
No. 5 Houston 74, SMU 60: Quentin Grimes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to ignite a 10-0 run to start the second half for No. 5 Houston and the Cougars rebounded from their first loss by beating previously undefeated SMU at Dallas.
That 3-pointer by Grimes from the top of the key to put Houston (8-1, 3-1 American) ahead to stay on the first shot after halftime and Justin Gorham then made a 3. Grimes also had a layup and two free throws in that game-turning run in just over 2½ minutes.
Marcus Sasser led Houston with 17 points, and Gorham had 11 points and 19 rebounds. DeJon Jarreau scored 15 points.
Kendric Davis led SMU (6-1, 2-1) with 23 points. Feron Hunt had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Ethan Chargois scored 10 points.
Grimes, Houston's leading scorer at 18.5 points a game and second in the AAC only to Davis' 19.2 coming in, finished with 11 points. He was scoreless with only one shot before halftime, when he played only eight minutes after two early fouls.
The Mustangs had the largest lead of the first half when Chargois followed his missed 3-pointer that would have snapped a tie with assists on consecutive impressive baskets that made it 30-25 with 2:39 left in the first half, though they led by only one at the break.
Hunt rebounded the missed 3 and got the ball back to Chargois at the top of the key, for his quick pass to Davis for a tiebreaking 3. Chargois then had a steal, but instead of going all the way to score on the breakaway, he did an underhand scoop to bank the ball off the backboard to Hunt for an emphatic dunk.