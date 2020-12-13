College basketball: Krutwig scores 22 to lead Loyola past UIC

Cameron Krutwig scored 22 points and Loyola of Chicago beat Illinois-Chicago 77-66 on Sunday in Chicago.
Marquise Kennedy had 16 points for the Ramblers (3-0). Braden Norris added 11 points and Lucas Williamson had 10 and eight rebounds.
Teyvion Kirk had 17 points for the Flames (3-2).
Drake 81, Air Force 53: D.J. Wilkins scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and Drake rolled past Air Force at Des Moines, Iowa.
Joseph Yesufu had 11 points for Drake (6-0), which won its 22nd straight non-conference home game. Roman Penn added 11 points and eight assists. Garrett Sturtz had 10 points.
BIG TEN
No. 3 Iowa 106, N. Illinois 53: Luka Garza scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 to help No. 3 Iowa rout Northern Illinois at Iowa City.
Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring, added eight rebounds while playing just 20 minutes as coach Fran McCaffery used his reserves for much of the second half.
Iowa (6-0), which came in ranked second in the country in scoring at 99.4 points per game, had its third game of 100 or more points.
No. 4 Michigan State 109, Oakland 91: Gabe Brown scored a career-high 20 points and No. 4 Michigan State used a 13-0 run early in the second half to pull away from Oakland at East Lansing, Mich.
Rashad Williams scored 23 of his 36 points in the first half for Oakland, his second straight huge game against a big-name opponent. The Golden Grizzlies (0-7) trailed by one shortly after halftime before Michigan State (6-0) quickly pushed the lead into double digits.
No. 22 Ohio State 67, Cleveland State 61: Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points and Ohio State held off Cleveland State at Columbus, Ohio.
Coming off a road victory at Notre Dame on Tuesday, the Buckeyes (5-0) struggled to put away the Vikings (0-3). C.J. Walker added 16 points and freshman Zed Key had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
TOP 25
No. 11 West Virginia 87, No. 19 Richmond 71: Miles McBride scored 20 points and West Virginia used a hot-shooting first half to beat Richmond at Morgantown, W. Va.
Taz Sherman added 15 points and Sean McNeil and Oscar Tshiebwe each had 12 for the Mountaineers (5-1).
Tyler Burton had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Richmond (4-1).
No. 23 Arizona State 71, Grand Canyon 70: Remy Martin hit a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left and scored 31 points, lifting Arizona State past Grand Canyon at Phoenix.
Grand Canyon (4-1) rallied from an eight-point deficit to take a 70-68 lead in the final minute on consecutive 3-pointers by Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Alessandro Lever. Arizona State (4-2) called a timeout after Lever's 3 and worked the ball around to Martin in the corner. He made the shot and Blacksher's final attempt rimmed out.
Blacksher had 21 points and Lever 18 for the Antelopes.
