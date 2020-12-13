College basketball: Krutwig scores 22 to lead Loyola past UIC

Cameron Krutwig scored 22 points and Loyola of Chicago beat Illinois-Chicago 77-66 on Sunday in Chicago.

Marquise Kennedy had 16 points for the Ramblers (3-0). Braden Norris added 11 points and Lucas Williamson had 10 and eight rebounds.

Teyvion Kirk had 17 points for the Flames (3-2).

Drake 81, Air Force 53: D.J. Wilkins scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and Drake rolled past Air Force at Des Moines, Iowa.

Joseph Yesufu had 11 points for Drake (6-0), which won its 22nd straight non-conference home game. Roman Penn added 11 points and eight assists. Garrett Sturtz had 10 points.

BIG TEN

No. 3 Iowa 106, N. Illinois 53: Luka Garza scored 23 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 to help No. 3 Iowa rout Northern Illinois at Iowa City.

Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring, added eight rebounds while playing just 20 minutes as coach Fran McCaffery used his reserves for much of the second half.

Iowa (6-0), which came in ranked second in the country in scoring at 99.4 points per game, had its third game of 100 or more points.