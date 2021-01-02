College basketball: No. 10 Iowa wins 77-75 as free throws cost No. 14 Rutgers

Luka Garza got his points for No. 10 Iowa, but otherwise, 14th-ranked Rutgers managed to stifle the Big Ten's top offense.
The problem for the Scarlet Knights was on the other end of the floor — and it had nothing to do with the Hawkeyes' defense, either.
Garza scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half and Iowa took advantage of Rutgers' abysmal free-throw shooting for a 77-75 victory Saturday at Piscataway, N.J.
Rutgers (7-2, 3-2 Big Ten) has struggled at the foul line this season, hitting just 62%. It went 4 of 12 against Iowa (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten), which was 18 of 23.
"Wins and losses happen, but what we took away from today is we got to hit foul shots," Rutgers guard Ron Harper Jr. said. "Four of 12 from the foul line, that's just unacceptable. We're not going to win a lot of basketball games like that."
Jacob Young had 17 points as Rutgers' defense stifled the Big Ten's top offense.
"Honestly, I just had to get the ball," Garza said. "They were playing so aggressively defensively, our guards weren't able to get the ball to me and credit them for their game plan."
Iowa's Connor McCaffery headed to the locker room three minutes into the game with an ankle injury and returned only to inbound the ball in the final seconds of the game. Head coach Fran McCaffery said his son was "day-to-day."
From there, Rutgers stymied an offense averaging 94 points. Jordan Bohannon scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting while Keegan Murray had 14 points.
No. 2 Baylor 76, Iowa State 65: Jared Butler scored 21 points to lead four scorers in double figures and No. 2 Baylor held off Iowa State for its narrowest margin of victory this season at Ames, Iowa.
The Bears (9-0, 2-0 Big 12) won seven of their previous eight games by at least 29 points, winning by an average of 32.8 points.
Butler hit a 3-pointer from the right corner for a 63-55 lead with 7:31 remaining and made three key free throws in the final 3 minutes after Iowa State pulled within 66-61.
Javan Johnson led Iowa State (2-5, 0-3) with 17 points.
No. 8 Texas 84, No. 3 Kansas 59: Courtney Ramey scored 18 points to lead five Texas players in double-figures scoring, and No. 8 Longhorns routed third-ranked Kansas to match the most lopsided win by an opponent in the history of Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.
Andrew Jones added 14 points, Matt Coleman III had 13 and Jericho Sims had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12), who turned an eight-point halftime lead into a blowout in startling fashion.
The margin of victory was the most by an opponent in the Phog since Missouri's 91-66 victory on Feb. 1, 1989.
Jalen Wilson scored 20 points and Ochai Agbaji had 11 for the Jayhawks (8-2, 1-1), who shot 31% from the field and went just 3 of 23 from beyond the arc in losing their first game since their opener against top-ranked Gonzaga.
Alabama 71, No. 7 Tennessee 63: John Petty hit three critical 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, leading Alabama to a stunning victory over No. 7 Tennessee at Knoxville. Tenn.
The Crimson Tide (7-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) turned a one-point halftime lead into a double-digit advantage midway through the second behind Petty's trio of 3s and two more long-range makes by Joshua Primo.
Primo and Herbert Jones finished with 11 points, and Jahvon Quinerly scored 10.
Tennessee (7-1, 1-1) struggled from the field the entire game, hitting 21 of 66 shots (32%).
Victor Bailey Jr. scored 16 points and Santiago Vescovi had 13 for the Volunteers. Keon Johnson added 12 points. Yves Pons had four second-half blocks when Tennessee clawed its way back to single digits late in the game, but never got closer than six points.
Oklahoma 75, No. 9 West Virginia 71: Umoja Gibson made eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 29 points, and Oklahoma recovered after blowing an 18-point halftime lead to beat No. 9 West Virginia at Norman, Okla.
The Sooners (6-1, 2-1 Big 12) have won three straight and four of five against the Mountaineers (8-3, 1-2), including a season sweep in 2019-20. The Sooners also have won four of their last seven games against ranked opponents.
Taz Sherman and Jalen Bridges had 19 points each for West Virginia, and Miles McBride had 15. The Mountaineers' previous losses this season came to No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 3 Kansas. The loss kept coach Bob Huggins from recording his 300th win as West Virginia's coach.
No. 11 Creighton 67, Providence 65: Christian Bishop had a go-ahead dunk with 0.8 seconds left and 11th-ranked Creighton held off a late rally to win at Providence, R.I.
Marcus Zegarowski, who had the assist on Bishop's dunk, hit six 3-pointers and had 20 points to help the Bluejays (8-2, 4-1 Big East) to their fourth straight victory.
Damien Jefferson added a season-high 18 points, his eighth consecutive game in double-figures. Marcus Ballock finished with 14 points. Zegarowski, Jefferson and Ballock combined for 52 of the Bluejays' points.
Creighton led by as many as 13 with about seven minutes left in the second half. Providence (7-4, 3-2) got within 65-63 on a pair of free throws by Noah Horchler with 15.9 seconds remaining and forced a turnover on the Bluejays' ensuing inbounds attempt.
No. 12 Missouri 81, Arkansas 68: Jeremiah Tilmon scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for No. 12 Missouri, and the Tigers handed Arkansas its first loss at Fayetteville, Ark.
Tilmon eclipsed his season high in points during the first half and finished with a career high. He was joined in double figures by Xavier Pinson with 23 and Mark Smith with 11.
Arkansas (9-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), missing its best interior player, could not match Missouri's physicality. The Tigers (7-1, 1-1) outrebounded Arkansas 51-36, outscored the Razorbacks 34-22 in the paint, and held them to 27% shooting from the field.
Oklahoma State 82, No. 13 Texas Tech 77, OT: Bryce Williams scored 15 points in his first start for Oklahoma State, including a steal and breakaway dunk in overtime as the Cowboys held on to beat No. 13 Texas Tech at Lubbock, Texas.
Issac Likeleke and Avery Anderson III both had 17 points for the Cowboys (7-2, 1-2), who needed overtime after blowing an 11-point lead in the second half. They lost their first two conference games by a combined four points.
Mac McClung led Texas Tech (8-3, 1-2) with 21 points. He hit a 3-pointer to start the overtime period, but those were his last points before he fouled out with 1:06 left.