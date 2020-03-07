College Basketball: No. 24 Badgers clinch share of Big 10 title, beat Indiana

Brad Davison and a bunch of Wisconsin players jumped around as the buzzer sounded Saturday, celebrating the end of a five-year Big Ten title drought.
They just wished assistant coach Howard Moore could have been there with them.
Ten months after an automobile accident killed his wife, Jen, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn, and left him with severe burns, Moore was first and foremost in the team's thoughts after No. 24 Wisconsin beat Indiana, 60-56, at Bloomington, Ind.
"This whole period, this whole year we've been thinking about him," Davison said. "Not a day goes by that we don't think about him, and obviously this season was dedicated to him. So to go out like this with a regular-season Big Ten championship is crazy."
Moore's 13-year-old son, Jerell, suffered minor injuries in the crash that also killed the wrong-way driver who ran into the family's vehicle. In July, Howard Moore suffered a heart attack and the players haven't seen him since last summer.
The Badgers assured themselves at least a share of the Big Ten title. Losses by ninth-ranked Maryland and No. 15 Michigan State on Sunday would give Wisconsin the outright title.
No. 1 Kansas 66, Texas Tech 62: No. 1 Kansas wrapped up its outright Big 12 regular-season title, beating Texas Tech 66-62 behind Udoka Azubuike's 15 points and 11 rebounds at Lubbock, Texas.
Devon Dotson had 17 points and Ochai Agbaji had 12 for the Jayhawks (28-3, 17-1), the Big 12's first champion in a decade with only one loss in league play. Kansas was 15-1 in 2009-10, two seasons before the Big 12 expanded to an 18-game schedule.
No. 3 Dayton 76, Ga. Washington 51: Obi Toppin had 27 points and No. 3 Dayton rolled past George Washington to finish the regular season with its school-record 29th victory at Dayton, Ohio.
West Virginia 76, No. 4 Baylor 64: Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points and freshman Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Mountaineers used a big second-half run to deny the Bears the chance to earn a tie for the Big 12 regular-season championship at Morgantown, W. Va.
No. 6 Kentucky 71, Florida 70: Nick Richards scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half as No. 6 Kentucky rallied from 18 points down at Gainesville, Fla.
No. 7 Florida State 80, Boston College 62: Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points, and No. 7 Florida State won its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in school history at Tallahassee, Fla.
No. 11 Creighton 77, No. 8 Seton Hall 60: Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points as No. 11 Creighton earned a share of the Big East Conference regular-season title at Omaha, Neb.
The Bluejays (24-7, 13-5) claimed all or part of their first conference title since winning the Missouri Valley outright in 2012-13. They joined the Big East the next season.
No. 12 Duke 89, North Carolina 76: Vernon Carey Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while graduate reserve Justin Robinson offered a huge spark for 12th-ranked Duke at Durham, N.C.
No. 22 Virginia 57, No. 10 Louisville 54: Kihei Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and No. 22 Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point, second-half lead at Charlottesville, Va.
No. 14 Villanova 70, Georgetown 69: Jermaine Samuels had a three-point play with 5.6 seconds left as No. 14 Villanova survived a late scare to clinch a share of the Big East regular-season title at Washington, D.C.
No. 17 Auburn 85, Tennessee 63: Samir Doughty made 8 of 13 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as No. 17 Auburn snapped a two-game skid at Knoxville, Tenn.
Northwestern 80, No. 20 Penn State 69: Miller Kopp scored 21 points to lead Northwestern as the Nittany Lions lost for the fifth time in six games at Evanston.
Penn State (21-10, 11-9) came in looking to head into the Big Ten Tournament on a winning note, only to stumble against one of the worst teams in the conference.