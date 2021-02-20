College basketball roundup: No. 13 West Virginia rallies from 19 down, tops No. 12 Texas

Sean McNeil and No. 13 West Virginia erased a 19-point deficit in the second half, then withstood a flurry of last-second misses to hold off No. 12 Texas 84-82 on Saturday at Austin, Texas.
McNeil played only two minutes in the first half after picking up two fouls, and scored all 16 of his points after the break. He also committed two turnovers in the final 11 seconds, giving Texas a chance.
Trailing by two, Matt Coleman III missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw situation with eight seconds left. The Longhorns got the ball back, but Andrew Jones' 3-point attempt rimmed out with four seconds left — he had made a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to beat West Virginia 72-70 on Jan. 9.
Texas had one last try, with three-tenths of a second left, on an inbounds pass after Jones missed. But Jericho Sims missed inside after taking a lob pass from Coleman.
Miles McBride scored 17 for West Virginia (15-6, 8-4 Big 12), which was down 62-43 early in the second half. Taz Sherman, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Derek Culver scored 14 apiece.
Courtney Ramey scored a career-best 28 points for Texas, including a career-high seven 3-point baskets in eight attempts.
NO. 8 ALABAMA 82, VANDERBILT 78: Jaden Shackelford scored a season-high 27 points and Alabama beat Vanderbilt to move within a victory of clinching at least a share of its first Southeastern Conference regular-season title in 19 years at Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Jahvon Quinerly made a late 3-pointer and a clinching free throw with 2 seconds left to help Alabama (18-5, 13-1) turn back the Commodores (6-12, 2-10).
Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 24 points for Vanderbilt.
NO. 10 VILLANOVA 68, UCONN 60: Collin Gillespie scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help Villanova beat UConn at Philadelphia.
Justin Moore added 11 points for the Wildcats (14-3, 9-2 Big East).
James Bouknight, in his second game back after missing eight due to elbow surgery, scored 21 points for the Huskies (10-6, 7-6).
NO. 23 KANSAS 67, NO. 15 TEXAS TECH 61: Christian Braun hit a corner 3 with 24 seconds left, David McCormack scored 17 points and Kansas beat Texas Tech at Lawrence, Kan.
Ochai Agbaji had 14 points, and Jalen Wilson added 11 for the (17-7, 11-5 Big 12). Braun and Marcus Garrett each had 10 points.
Marcus Santos-Silva and Kevin McCullar each scored 12 points for Texas Tech (14-7, 6-6).
NO. 16 FLORIDA STATE 79, PITTSBURGH 72: Raiquan Gray had 16 points and eight rebounds and Florida State beat host Pittsburgh for its third straight victory.
Malik Osborne had 12 points and nine rebounds, and RayQuan Evans also scored 12 points for the Seminoles (13-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference),
Justin Champagnie had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Pitt (9-9, 5-8).
KENTUCKY 70, NO. 19 TENNESSEE 55: Isaiah Jackson scored 16 points and Kentucky matched a season high with its third straight victory, beating Tennessee at Knoxville, Tenn.
Davion Mintz hit all five of his 3-point shots in the first half and had 15 points for the Wildcats (8-13, 7-7 Southeastern Conference),
Victor Bailey scored 18 points for the Volunteers (15-6, 8-6).
NO. 20 MISSOURI 93, SOUTH CAROLINA 78: Dru Smith scored 17 points, Mark Smith had 13 and Missouri beat South Carolina to end a three-game losing streak at Columbia, Mo.
The Tigers (14-6, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) opened a 19-point lead in the first half and stayed comfortably in front the rest of the way.
AJ Lawson had 22 points for South Carolina (5-11, 3-9). The Gamecocks have lost five in a row.
BIG TEN
MICHIGAN STATE 78, INDIANA 71: Aaron Henry scored 16 of his career-high-tying 27 points in the second half and Michigan State rallied to beat Indiana at Bloomington, Ind.
Though the Spartans (11-9, 5-9 Big Ten) may miss taking part in the NCAA Tournament after 22 straight appearances, they picked up their first win at Indiana since February 3, 2018 and dealt a blow to the Hoosiers (12-10, 7-8), who are seeking to get back to the tournament — to be held in its entirety in Indiana — for the first time since 2016.
A Henry basket and a Gabe Brown 3-pointer completed a 13-2 run during which the Spartans grabbed their first lead with about eight minutes left. They expanded it to 12 after 10-2 run capped by Brown 3-pointer. A straightaway 3-pointer by Armaan Franklin with 37 seconds remaining cut the lead to 75-71 but Indiana missed three final attempts from the arc.
Brown and Joshua Langford scored 14 points each, combining for 21 in the second half when the Spartans scored 52 points on 57% shooting and made 13 of 15 free throws after shooting 33% percent and getting no trips to the line in the first half when it trailed 30-26. Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with a career-high 34 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Race Thompson added 15 points and Franklin 13.