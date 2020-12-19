College basketball: Suggs leads top-ranked Gonzaga over No. 3 Iowa

In early December, Gonzaga paused all activities because of the coronavirus. The top-ranked Bulldogs had five games canceled due to the shutdown, and hadn't played a game since Dec. 2 before Saturday's showdown with No. 3 Iowa.

Despite the layoff, Gonzaga showed little rust in a 99-88 victory over the Hawkeyes at Sioux Falls, S.D. That seemed especially true for freshman Jalen Suggs, who scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half to lead the Bulldogs.

Suggs, the West Coast Conference freshman player of the week last week, entered the game averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the 3-point line after going just 2 for 6 from beyond the arc on Gonzaga's first three games. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.

"This past week-and-a-half, I spent a lot of time in the gym by myself, just late at night spending time getting shots up under the gun," Suggs said. "Coming into this weekend, I really felt like my jump shot improved and I felt really comfortable with it. I was telling everybody that this was a shooter's gym. It feels really good in here and I just came out today really confident."