College basketball: Suggs leads top-ranked Gonzaga over No. 3 Iowa

In early December, Gonzaga paused all activities because of the coronavirus. The top-ranked Bulldogs had five games canceled due to the shutdown, and hadn't played a game since Dec. 2 before Saturday's showdown with No. 3 Iowa.
Despite the layoff, Gonzaga showed little rust in a 99-88 victory over the Hawkeyes at Sioux Falls, S.D. That seemed especially true for freshman Jalen Suggs, who scored 18 of his career-high 27 points in the first half to lead the Bulldogs.
Suggs, the West Coast Conference freshman player of the week last week, entered the game averaging 13.3 points per game. He blew by that midway through the first half and finished 8 for 17 from the floor and was 7 for 10 from the 3-point line after going just 2 for 6 from beyond the arc on Gonzaga's first three games. His previous career high was 24 against Kansas on Nov. 26.
"This past week-and-a-half, I spent a lot of time in the gym by myself, just late at night spending time getting shots up under the gun," Suggs said. "Coming into this weekend, I really felt like my jump shot improved and I felt really comfortable with it. I was telling everybody that this was a shooter's gym. It feels really good in here and I just came out today really confident."
Drew Timme added 15 points and Joel Ayai added 11 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds for Gonzaga (4-0).
Luka Garza led Iowa (6-1) with 30 points and 10 rebounds on 13 of 18 shooting. Joe Wieskamp added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
No. 20 Ohio State 77, UCLA 70: Duane Washington Jr. hit two free throws in the final minute and finished with 14 points, helping No. 20 Ohio State hold off UCLA at the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland.
Zed Key had 11 points and six rebounds and CJ Walker scored 10 points for the Buckeyes (6-1), who bounced back from a 70-67 loss at Purdue on Dec. 16. Neither team led by more than six points until the final minute.
UCLA (5-2) ended a five-game winning streak. It built a 54-48 lead on Johnny Juzang's 3-pointer with 12:35 left. Cody Riley scored 15 points and Juzang had 13 for the Bruins.
Eugene Brown III nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner to put Ohio State in front for good at 66-63. The freshman made another 3 from the same spot with 4:27 remaining to extend the Buckeyes' advantage to 69-65.
No. 12 Wisconsin 85, No. 23 Louisville 48: Micah Potter scored 20 points and Aleem Ford added 12 to lead Wisconsin over short-handed Louisville in a rescheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at Madison, Wis.
The Cardinals, playing their first game since Dec. 1 after team activities were suspended due to coronavirus issues within the program, were without leading scorer Carlik Jones. The graduate transfer point guard, averaging 17.3 points, traveled with the team but didn't play.
Louisville (4-1), playing its first road game, originally had been scheduled to visit Wisconsin on Dec. 9.
Trevor Anderson added 11 points and Brad Davison 10 for Wisconsin (6-1), which rolled to a 44-18 halftime lead.
Indiana 68, Butler 60: Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and Armaan Franklin scored 20 and Indiana beat depleted Butler in a Crossroads Classic Challenge game at Indianapolis.
Aljami Durham scored 11 points for the Hoosiers (5-2) and Race Thompson 10. IU finished 25-for-47 (53%) shooting but missed nine of 20 from the foul line.
The Bulldogs (1-2) played just their third game of the season as the program only recently emerged from an extended hiatus due to COVID-19.
Purdue 88, Notre Dame 78: Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. each scored 18 points and Purdue beat Notre Dame in a Crossroads Classic Challenge game.
Stefanovic, the son of former Illinois State player Lou Stefanovic, started the game with a 3-pointer, and with 7:12 left to play, buried a 3 for a 72-61 lead and Purdue (6-2) led by double figures the rest of the way. Stefanovic was 6-for-8 shooting including 5 for 7 from 3-point range.
Hunter finished 4 for 7 from 3-point range and distributed eight assists. Trevion Williams scored 14 points and Mason Gillis scored 12 for the Boilermakers. Purdue made half their 28 3-point attempts.
MISSOURI VALLEY
Indiana State 67, Ball State 57: Sophomore Jake LaRavia made 13 of 14 free throws and scored a career-high 27 points as Indiana State got past Ball State at Terre Haute, Ind.
Tyreke Key added 12 points for Indiana State (2-2), while Randy Miller Jr. had 10 points. Ishmael El-Amin had 18 points for the Cardinals (3-3).
Toledo 71, Valparaiso 57: Marreon Jackson posted 18 points and six rebounds as host Toledo beat Valparaiso.
Setric Millner Jr. added 14 points for the Rockets, and Ryan Rollins chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Clay had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Crusaders (3-5). Ben Krikke added 16 points and seven rebounds.
TOP 25
No. 22 North Carolina 75, Kentucky 63: Armando Bacot scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half, rallying North Carolina from a double-digit deficit to beat Kentucky at the CBS Sports Classic.
Kentucky (1-5) has lost five in a row for the first time since John Calipari became coach in 2009.
Kerwin Walton scored 13 points and fellow freshman guard Caleb Love had 11 points and six assists for the Tar Heels (5-2), who outscored the Wildcats 33-15 to end the game.
Kentucky's Davion Mintz scored 17 points — making all three of the Wildcats' 3-pointers — and grabbed eight rebounds.
